After another slurry of tough injuries and rough performances, there's probably a couple of NFL GMs wishing they had a fantasy-esque waiver wire right about now. With Chris Godwin dealing with a hamstring injury and Mike Evans suspended one game for his role in Sunday's fight, the Buccaneers could use a wide receiver or two. The Colts, Steelers and Texans might be interested in streaming a quarterback after what they've seen from their starters. And the Colts might still have their eye on available kickers after waiving Rodrigo Blankenship last week (though current replacement Chase McLaughlin didn't even get a chance in Week 2 given Indy's offensive woes).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO