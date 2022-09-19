ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Fall Out of Second Wild Card Spot as Padres, Brewers Gain Ground

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SVl0_0i0rhwio00

After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies fell out of the second National League wild card spot, as the San Diego Padres surpassed them, with the Milwaukee Brewers right on their tails. The Padres swept the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Brewers took two of three from the New York Yankees over the weekend.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Days ago, the Philadelphia Phillies were red-hot, riding a five-game winning streak, with one game remaining in a three-game series against the lowly Miami Marlins. Since Thursday, the Phillies are losers of four-straight.

The Phillies were outscored by the Braves 16-7 in Atlanta over the weekend, dropping all three games .

As the Phillies falter, the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres move up.

Entering play Thursday, the Phillies led the Padres for the second National League wild card spot by 2.5 games. After sweeping the Diamondbacks in Arizona over the weekend, the Padres surpassed the Phillies for the second National League Wild Card spot Sunday, now holding a 0.5-game lead over the Phillies.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers took two of three from the Yankees in Milwaukee over the weekend. The Brewers are now two games back of the Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot.

The Atlanta Braves remain in control of the top National League Wild Card spot. It appears regardless of who wins the National League East, either the Braves or the New York Mets will be the top Wild Card team. The Braves lead the Padres by 11 games with two and a half weeks remaining in the regular season. It's highly unlikely that the Phillies, Padres or Brewers will creep into the top National League Wild Card spot in the new Major League Baseball playoff format .

The Phillies will have Monday off, then host a six-game home stand where they will play the Toronto Blue Jays and the Braves.

The Padres will also have Monday off, then host the St. Louis Cardinals for three games this week, before traveling to Colorado for a weekend series at Coors Field against the Rockies.

The Brewers will open a three-game series at home Monday against the New York Mets, then play four games in Cincinnati against the Reds.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Colorado State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies Fall Out#The Atlanta Braves#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#The New York Yankees#Diamondbacks#National League Wild Card#The National League East#The New York Me
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch

With a 3-for-4 day in Milwaukee Sunday, Aaron Judge not only hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but he boosted his batting average to .316, one point behind Luis Arráez for the American League batting title. Judge leads the American League in home runs (59) and RBI (127) with two and a half weeks remaining in the regular season.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Giants head into matchup with the Rockies on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (69-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Rockies +107; over/under is 11...
DENVER, CO
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
494
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy