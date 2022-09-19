ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

intheknow.com

Mom shares adorable video of her daughter being the best big sister ever

Kayla Petering (@this.little.wandering) shared a video of her older daughter holding and singing to her newborn, and it’s cuteness overload!. Petering is a parent and content creator who documents her family’s wanderlust lifestyle and adventures on the road and outdoors. Recently, the mom of four shared the most precious video of her daughter Ophelia holding and singing to her sleeping baby sister, Cecilia, and viewers can’t get enough of the wholesome content.
Tracey Folly

Dad refuses to share his cupcake with 10-year-old daughter

She gets her own cupcake; does she need to eat part of her father's cupcake, too?. Most parents would give up anything for their children, even their food, but what about a child who likes to eat the frosting off their parent's cupcake? Does that go too far? After all, frosting isn't exactly one of the essential food groups, and a child won't starve without eating an extra serving of frosting.
Newsweek

Mom Told To Ditch Friend for Wanting Time With Daughter Alone: 'Suspicious'

A post about a woman who feels it is "weird" that her close friend only wants to spend time with her child alone has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum, user Foncusedchamenange said this friend "happened to be in my path when I was having a meltdown" while struggling with the thought of terminating a pregnancy a few years ago.
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Lefty Graves

Husband sends wife abroad for six-week course then files abandonment charges and takes full custody of year old daughter

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my husband, who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My husband's coworker shared a story with my husband that broke my heart. His wife was studying for her college thesis and had an opportunity to go abroad for a six-week course that would give her the leading edge in her profession. The husband encouraged his wife to take this course and run with it.
Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Cheryl E Preston

Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.

