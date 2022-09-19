And a resident of Franklinton passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at her home. She was a longtime member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church that served her Lord at numerous churches as a pastor’s wife during the couple’s 48 years of ministry together. Later in life, after raising her family, Marcell went to college at William Carey University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and then a Master’s Degree in Education. This was a lifelong dream of hers and an accomplishment she was certainly very proud of. Marcell had a generous spirit, always thinking of others before herself, including animals and her pets. She was always very giving of her time and energy to help others in need. Marcell had a special place in her heart for her pet dog “Chubby”. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO