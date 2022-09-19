ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man

By Garrett Behanna
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.

Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.

In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory.

"We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."

All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.

