ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

49ers 27, Seahawks 7: Grades

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBOTJ_0i0rhibs00

The 49ers won the battle, but lost their franchise quarterback for the season.

SANTA CLARA -- Here are the San Francisco 49ers' grades for their 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

QUARTERBACKS: B.

Trey Lance completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 30 yards before he broke his ankle in the second quarter on a run between the tackles -- a play which Kyle Shanahan called (more on him in a minute). Lance will miss the entire season, which means he has started just four games since 2019. Jimmy Garoppolo replaced him and completed a respectable 62 percent of his passes and threw for a modest 154 yards and one touchdown against a bad team. Garoppolo is good enough to lead the 49ers back to the playoffs, but not good enough to lead them to a Super Bowl victory -- we know this already. He's the same quarterback he always has been. But at least he'll keep the season interesting.

RUNNING BACKS: B.

Kyle Juszczyk scored a rushing touchdown. Jeff Wilson Jr. ran hard and gained 4.6 yards per carry. And Ty Davis-Price also ran hard and had a 20-yard gain on the ground. But other than that play, he gained just 13 rushing yards on 13 carries. Kyle Shanahan should have given his carries to undrafted rookie free agent Jordan Mason, but didn't because Shanahan handpicked Davis-Price in Round 3 of the draft.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B-PLUS.

Brandon Aiyuk had five catches for 64 yards, and Deebo Samuel had 97 yards from scrimmage.

TIGHT ENDS: B.

George Kittle didn't play, and no one noticed, because Ross Dwelley caught a 38-yard touchdown. George who?

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: B.

They gave up just one sack, but the rushing attack averaged just 4.2 yards per carry, which is subpar.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: A.

Nick Bosa recorded two sacks, and the Seahawks averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. Kevin Givens also had four tackles and three tackles for loss. He was the 49ers' best defensive tackle.

LINEBACKERS: A.

Dre Greenlaw made eight tackles and a tackle for loss, then was rewarded after the game with a two-year contract extension.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A.

They recorded five pass breakups, and free safety Tashaun Gipson intercepted Geno Smith. Good night, Seattle.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-MINUS.

They gave up a blocked field goal and allowed the Seahawks to return it for a touchdown, which cut the 49ers' lead to 13 points. These were the only points Seattle scored all game.

COACHES D.

A win is a win, and Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans get credit for having the 49ers ready to blow out an inferior opponent at home. Ryans in particular did a great job, as his defense gave up zero points. But Shanahan sacrificed the future of the season and the franchise to win one game, and he did that by repeatedly calling unnecessary quarterback runs between the tackles in the first and second quarter. Why were they unnecessary? Because the running backs were running well. Jeff Wilson Jr. gained 20 yards on his first three carries before Lance's injury, which occured on 2nd and 8. Which means Shanahan ran Lance between the tackles not to pick up a first down or a touchdown, but to pick up a mere four yards. The 49ers could have picked up four yards plenty of other ways. Shanahan did not have to run Lance between the tackles on 2nd and 8 in the second quarter to win this game. His risk-reward analysis was ridiculous in this case. It's one thing to call a quarterback draw on third down against a lighter nickel defense that expects the offense to pass -- it's a completely different thing to run a quarterback between the tackles against a base defense with all those behemoth defensive linemen on the field. When Lance got hit, he also took a vicious shot to the helmet and looked concussed. Shanahan clearly learned nothing from Lance's first start last season in Arizona when Shanahan used Lance like a battering ram and he injured his knee. Nor did Shanahan learn anything from coaching Robert Griffin III, another quarterback Shanahan ran into the ground. Now we have no idea if Lance will be the same when he returns. What a shame. What a waste of three first-round picks. Shanahan could write a book on how not to develop a young quarterback. Before the season, I thought Shanahan had grown, which is why I picked the 49ers to win the Super Bowl. Now I see he hasn't grown, and I'm beginning to think he never will win a Super Bowl as the head coach of the 49ers. I sincerely hope I'm wrong.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

5 Seahawks most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks came falling back down to earth against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 after the stunning Week 1 upset of the Denver Broncos. The 49ers dominated the game from the start, winning 27-7 on their home field even after the season-ending injury to Trey Lance. Seattle’s...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Givens
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Kyle Shanahan
ESPN

A heartfelt goodbye and a shocking reunion: How Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers came together again

More than six months after he said goodbye, here he was, saying hello again. Not even five quarters into the NFL season, the unlikeliest scenario had become reality on a soggy Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback this season was supposed to be anyone but Jimmy Garoppolo, but there he was, Jimmy G himself, ducking his head into the huddle and calling a play.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jeff Wilson#Trey Lance#American Football#Davis Price
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
960 The Ref

Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy