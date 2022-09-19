Read full article on original website
Cubs Release First Baseman Frank Schwindel
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel was one of the few bright spots in the 2021 second half of the season, but his time with the club has come to an end.
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
Suarez still learning to navigate middle innings
ANAHEIM -- Lefty José Suarez has enjoyed a solid season and has been one of the Angels’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation in mid-June, but he’s had trouble getting through opposing lineups a third time. That was again the case on Monday afternoon against the...
Giants baffled by LA: 'They outplayed us all year'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants closed out an ignominious chapter of their longtime rivalry with the Dodgers on Sunday night. With a 4-3 loss in 10 innings at Oracle Park, the Giants were handed their third sweep of the year by the Dodgers and hit a historic low by finishing a dismal 4-15 in the season series with their National League West foes. The 15 losses were the most the Giants have suffered in a single season against the Dodgers since moving to the West Coast in 1958.
Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
'I love to watch him hit': Meneses (4-for-4) continues to impress
ATLANTA -- Fans have warmed up to the flashy and stylish youngsters, like CJ Abrams, who are beginning to take over the league, but there is still a profound love for a rookie like Joey Meneses, who is taking a silent but productive old-school approach to his first season. "Everyone...
Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more
After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS
ST. PETERSBURG -- For those who had been through the numerous Astros celebrations over the past seven years, the champagne tasted as sweet as it did the first time. And for those who were experiencing their first clinching celebration in a clubhouse Monday night, it may have tasted even better.
Dodgers beat Giants for 15th time in historic road win
SAN FRANCISCO -- If April showers bring May flowers, then what do September showers bring?. For Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl, Sunday's on-and-off precipitation brought a different kind of downpour. After earning his first career save in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Giants, the southpaw was showered with beer, ketchup, milk and "a bunch of other stuff" in the visitors' clubhouse.
Season set vs. Guardians ends on low note for Twins
CLEVELAND -- By the fifth inning of Monday’s game, Minnesota had already swapped out both halves of its battery due to injuries, and as the series that the Twins had touted as their most important of the season drew to a close with their playoff hopes all but officially extinguished, that was all too emblematic of the painful path that has brought them to this underwhelming conclusion.
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
Kelly continues to be bedeviled by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- No one has faced the National League West champion Dodgers more than Merrill Kelly this season. And no team has derailed the D-backs right-hander’s great 2022 campaign more than Los Angeles. Taking on the Dodgers for the fifth time this year, Merrill Kelly was tagged for...
Prospect De La Cruz talks about exceptional year
CINCINNATI -- Not only has Elly De La Cruz zoomed from relative obscurity to being one of the top Minor Leaguers in all of baseball over the past two years, the Reds shortstop prospect did it in nearly historic fashion. Ranked No. 1 in the Reds organization and No. 15...
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
Key for Braves down the stretch? Getting 'dangerous' trio going
ATLANTA -- This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title. Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling...
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
Estrada adds game-winning HR to breakout season
DENVER -- Thairo Estrada arrived at Spring Training looking to compete for a utility role with the Giants. He’s now poised to end the 2022 campaign as the club’s most valuable position player. Estrada added yet another highlight to his breakout season by crushing a three-run home run...
Kershaw locks up LA's 1st-round bye with 10-K gem
LOS ANGELES – After running out of gas last postseason, the Dodgers came into Spring Training this year with a set of goals: Winning a World Series, of course, but also taking back the NL West and securing as many home games as possible in October. The Dodgers achieved...
Seeking boost at plate, Cards recall Yepez, option Gorman
SAN DIEGO -- Looking to send a charge into their struggling offense while also finding a way to get consistent playing time for one of their top young infielders, the Cardinals recalled outfielder Juan Yepez and optioned second baseman Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis, the team announced before the beginning of their three-game series against the Padres on Tuesday.
