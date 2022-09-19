ROSENDALE - North Andrew and North Platte softball have both gotten off to hot starts in 2022, as the Cardinals and Panthers each went unbeaten in their first 11 games. Both teams also entered Tuesday's contest coming off of their first loss of the season the day before. North Andrew fell 7-6 at Platte Valley, and North Platte lost 2-1 at home to Savannah.

