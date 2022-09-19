ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Little rallies Cougars past Breathitt County

Letcher Central overcame a first-half deficit to defeat Breathitt County, 32-21, in a game played at Cougar Field on Friday night. Central, now 3-2, scored the game’s final 32 points after trailing 21-0 to the Bobcats. Quarterback Jonah Little rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries....
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Chronicle

T-Birds Pull Away From Bearcats Late

Two late goals turned a close match into a bit wider of a final, but the W.F. West girls soccer team was left not entirely unhappy by a 3-0 loss to Tumwater at home on Tuesday. “Despite the 3-0 score, I thought it was probably our best game of the...
TUMWATER, WA
Indiana State
Daily Advocate

WOAC teams play last regular season match at Beechwood

ARCANUM — The last regular season match was played at Beechwood Golf Course on Sept. 19. Arcanum High School boys’ golf team took on Tri-Village High School while the girls took on Tri-Village and Ansonia High School. The boys played in a close match to end conference play....
ARCANUM, OH

