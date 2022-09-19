Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: Cathedral Catholic ascends to No. 1 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Durango Fall Classic title
Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) ascended to the top of the MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after a dominating run to the Durango Fall Class title over the weekend. The Dons replace Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) as the No. 1 team in the country despite the Mustangs remaining unbeaten on the season.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Little rallies Cougars past Breathitt County
Letcher Central overcame a first-half deficit to defeat Breathitt County, 32-21, in a game played at Cougar Field on Friday night. Central, now 3-2, scored the game’s final 32 points after trailing 21-0 to the Bobcats. Quarterback Jonah Little rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries....
North Platte survives back-and-forth, extra innings battle at North Andrew Tuesday
ROSENDALE - North Andrew and North Platte softball have both gotten off to hot starts in 2022, as the Cardinals and Panthers each went unbeaten in their first 11 games. Both teams also entered Tuesday's contest coming off of their first loss of the season the day before. North Andrew fell 7-6 at Platte Valley, and North Platte lost 2-1 at home to Savannah.
Chronicle
T-Birds Pull Away From Bearcats Late
Two late goals turned a close match into a bit wider of a final, but the W.F. West girls soccer team was left not entirely unhappy by a 3-0 loss to Tumwater at home on Tuesday. “Despite the 3-0 score, I thought it was probably our best game of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
WOAC teams play last regular season match at Beechwood
ARCANUM — The last regular season match was played at Beechwood Golf Course on Sept. 19. Arcanum High School boys’ golf team took on Tri-Village High School while the girls took on Tri-Village and Ansonia High School. The boys played in a close match to end conference play....
Comments / 0