Chicago, IL

Area Sports Roundup: Sandburg boys finish fourth at Richard Spring Invite

The Sandburg boys cross country team is unlikely to win back-to-back Class 3A state championships. But the Eagles are still strong, and it showed that Sept. 17 by finishing fourth in the Richard Spring Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Oak Park won the meet with 75 points followed by...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Spirited soccer struggle in Scottsdale

After several tries over several years, a soccer squad put together by the Scottsdale Neighborhood Watch defeated a Chicago Police Department team in a match at Durkin Park. SNW President Jason Huff said while the victory was sweet, both sides actually won, because the purpose of the match was to draw police and the community closer through a friendly sports encounter. – Photos courtesy of Dennis James.
CHICAGO, IL
$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side

The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Racing and noise on Madison

I think all Oak Parkers would agree that we pay rather high taxes. So it was with some dismay that when I called the police to report the incessant motorcycle racing and noise on the Madison corridor along which I live, and the extremely loud music played by same, it took the police 40 minutes to come. And when the officer did arrive, he was rude, obviously disinterested, filed no report and as much as said it was not an important enough issue for the police to waste their time on.
OAK PARK, IL
West Siders talk going fishing in Columbus Park’s Lagoon

This is the first in a series of reported pieces on overlooked and under-appreciated gems on the city’s West Side. If you have any ideas for other overlooked places you’d like us to report on, email shanel@growingcommunitymedia.org. Denise Dean drove around for hours last week with her 85-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
Our favorite Chicago comfort food

As seasons change, and either work or your favorite football team is stressing you out, nothing sounds better than some good Chicago comfort food. Everyone’s definition of “comfort food” may be different, as you’ll hear from our hosts of the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast. Kevin Powell thinks of homemade meals with the family (like his mom’s meatloaf) and Michael Piff thinks of food that tastes like a hug (like Honey Butter Fried Chicken). At the end of the day, it’s the food that gives you the most COMFORT and the guys have returned from a brief hiatus to discuss it.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago PD explained: What is a PPO on Chicago PD?

Chicago PD is a show that throws around lots of technical terminology. It makes sense, given that we’re watching police officers in action, but it can sometimes be confusing when the terms being used aren’t explained to the viewer. That’s where we come in. We provide the definitions...
CHICAGO, IL
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago

Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
CHICAGO, IL
What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?

I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
CHICAGO, IL
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL

