Denver, CO

Broncos 16, Texans 9: Four Game Balls

By Thomas Hall
 2 days ago

These Denver Broncos helped shoulder the load in Week 2's ugly win over the Houston Texans.

When the Houston Texans came to visit the Denver Broncos , fans were witness to another mistake-filled game. Fortunately, the Broncos figured out a way to win this week.

That victory is big for Denver as the team continues to work out the kinks. Who shined most in the first win of the Nathaniel Hackett head-coaching era?

Here are Mile High Huddle 's Week 2 Broncos game balls.

Courtland Sutton | WR

Sutton was the only wide receiver for the Broncos today. He came up huge and was the reason the team came away with a victory.

Notching seven receptions for 122 yards when the entire defense knew he was getting the ball was an incredible performance. Sutton was an inch away from adding a touchdown to his stat line. He was the player of the game by far.

Javonte Williams | RB

When Coach Hackett wasn’t calling boneheaded plays and decided to run the ball, Williams delivered. Williams was his usual tackle-breaking self and chewed up yardage.

Had the Broncos called his name more often, he would have had a huge day as he was averaging well over five yards per carry until the end of the game when the defense knew a run was coming. Williams finished the day with 15 carries for 75 yards and added a catch for 10 yards. Hopefully, his performance is enough to have Hackett stop being cute and call for more typical run plays with Williams.

Damarri Mathis | CB

When the Broncos' defense lost Patrick Surtain II for the game due to a shoulder injury, hope was hanging by a thread. Mathis came in and played very well, especially for a rookie. There is no replacing Surtain in coverage, but Mathis provided solid coverage and was a great open-field tackler.

Mathis' open-field tackle on Texans' running back Dameon Pierce in the fourth quarter was a significant play for a Broncos victory. Mathis finished the game with five tackles, all solo, and did not allow much for yards after the catch.

Dre’Mont Jones | DL

Jones was quiet most of the day, but he came up big for the defense in the second half, tallying two sacks, one of which, the Broncos had to have to end the game. He also added a tackle for a loss and six total tackles as the Broncos defense held the Texans to 234 total yards.

Jones came up big when needed most, which is what players must do to be considered stars.

The Broncs had to have this victory and even with all the mistakes, these players gave them a chance to win. The Broncos have to clean up the mental errors and the coach has to get his head right for the team to continue to keep winning.

