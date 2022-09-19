Read full article on original website
A'ja Wilson called on everyone to 'take 4 shots' before Las Vegas' WNBA championship parade
WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray tried to wrestle the microphone away from the 26-year-old superstar as she called on Usher to attend the celebrations.
Becky Hammon's head coaching triumph with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces was about 'proving myself right'
Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."
Kelsey Plum crashed her teammates' WNBA Finals press conference with a giant speaker blasting on her shoulder
With a huge speaker in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other, the goggles-clad Las Vegas Aces guard burst into the room and danced on stage.
Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
Dallas Wings fire coach Vickie Johnson despite playoff berth
The Dallas Wings fired coach Vickie Johnson on Monday, opting to not exercise the team option on her contract. Johnson, 50, went 32-36 in her two seasons in Dallas, making the playoffs both years and losing in the first round. This season, Johnson led the Wings to their best record, 18-18, since the team moved to Dallas in 2016.
After falling just short of a WNBA title once again, here's why next season's Sun team will look different
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Engine did everything she could. She never once sputtered. It still wasn’t enough. Alyssa Thomas finished the 2022 WNBA season with back-to-back triple-doubles, a historic rarity that’s turning more commonplace in the league. But instead of heading back to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 5, Thomas and Connecticut Sun teammates had to walk by the visitors’ locker room to hear the Las Vegas Aces popping bottles and answering questions about dynasties.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Wings part ways with Vickie Johnson after second straight loss in first round of the playoffs
The Dallas Wings are the third WNBA team that will be in the market for a new coach next season. The team will not pick up Vickie Johnson's option, it announced Monday. The Wings saw improvement under Johnson in her second season at the helm. After going 14-18 under Johnson in 2021, the team improved to 18-18 in her second year. The team experienced two first-round playoff exits under Johnson. The Wings lost to the Chicago Sky in 2021 and dropped a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022.
Hottest 2022 Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, socks
The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship when a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun gave them a 3-1 series victory in the WNBA Finals. It was the franchise's first championship in its 25-year history and an incredible roster and coaching staff have quickly become by loved by the Las Vegas fanbase after the franchise moved there in 2018. Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon led the team to a championship in her first year at the helm and stars like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young helped the club put together a magical season. Now, you can get Aces WNBA championship gear here.
Gregg Popovich reacts to Aces’ Becky Hammon winning WNBA title in first season after leaving Spurs
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship on Sunday. Aces head coach Becky Hammon certainly made her presence known in her first year with the team. Hammon was previously a member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich has only had good things to say about her over the years, and that continued following Becky Hammon’s WNBA championship victory, per the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter.
Former Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon Wins WNBA Title
After an impressive WNBA playing career, Becky Hammon transitioned to an assistant coaching role with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich in 2014. Hammon served an integral role as a member of the Spurs coaching staff until departing in 2022 when she became the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. She led the team to a 26-10 regular season and ultimately the WNBA championship.
Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter
The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
