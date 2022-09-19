ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Makes Impression on Mike Williams During Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wncG6_0i0rfZ7900

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its top class of 2023 targets for an official visit over the weekend in guard Mike Williams. Williams plays for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland for high school ball, and runs with Team Thrill on the AAU circuit.

"Some things I got to do was I hung out with the team a lot," Williams said. "Talk to the coaches, spent some time with the coaches. Really just being in the gym with the guys was one of the best parts other than going to coach's house."

Being in the gym with the guys was referring to watching practice and seeing how they prepare. As well as discussing what it's like to play at Syracuse.

"It was really interesting," Williams said. "Lost of energy throughout the whole practice. They were engaged with me and made me feel like I was already part of the team. Basically, it (the system) fits the way I like to play. They were basically telling me it fits the way I play, coach Boeheim is going to let me rock out. He's really going to let you play a lot, so that's a system that's a great fit for me."

Another highlight was spending time at coach Boeheim's house with the players and coaches.

"It showed how much of a family those guys were," Williams said. "I'm just a recruit and he invited us over to his house, eat dinner with his family, have conversations with his wife and stuff. That was something that you couldn't imagine."

Williams also got a closer look at the campus and facilities.

"The facilities and campus were great," Williams said. "I like how you get that college feel there. How everything was so open. Facilities were great where everything was brand new. Melo did a great job with that."

When the Syracuse football team knocked off Purdue in the Dome, Williams was in attendance.

"All of it (atmosphere, fans, game day experience) was great," Williams said. "They said that the same fans that go to the football game are at the basketball games. That was a great experience as well being able to be in the new Dome. Seeing a football game live was a great experience."

The visit made an impression on the 6-4 guard.

"It's definitely at the top of my list," Williams said.

Next up for Williams are visits to Wake Forest (September 23rd), VCU (September 30th) and LSU (October 22nd). The visits to Wake and LSU are officials, while the one to VCU is an unofficial. He has already taken officials to DePaul and Clemson. A decision will come sometime after the visit to LSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdK0r_0i0rfZ7900
Mike Williams on Syracuse official visit

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Virginia

While many Syracuse fans (rightfully so) see 5-0 and a ranked matchup vs. NC State brewing up ahead, with all due respect to Wagner, I believe this is the real trap game. Currently, SU is the overwhelming favorite (84% win probability according to ESPN, -10 on the spread for CBS Sports), but even 6 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 3

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Maryland State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Maryland, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Purdue Game Visitors, Drew Fielder

So there just might be something to the strategy of inviting recruits to home games. Let’s recap the young season, shall we?. More than 40 recruits witnessed the Orange stomp a mudhole in Louisville and walk it dry as Syracuse’s defense, aka The Mob, stifled Malik Cunningham in the home opener. On the offensive side of the ball, the teachings of Robert Anae and Jason Beck showed that it is possible to win games without simply handing the rock off to Sean Tucker, as pleasing (SWIDT) as that is to watch.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup

Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Syracuse Football#Lsu Football#Depaul#Bishop Walsh School#Team Thrill#Aau
AllSyracue

Shrader, Okechukwu, Jones Named ACC Players of the Week

Syracuse football had three players honored by the ACC for its weekly awards following the Orange's 32-29 win over Purdue. Garrett Shrader was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, Caleb Okechukwu was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Mikel Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week.  ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Isaiah Jones Likely Out for the Year

Syracuse football announced some bad news on Monday regarding one of its contributing wide receivers. Isaiah Jones, who caught a touchdown pass against Purdue, is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury suffered against Boilers according to head coach Dino Babers "Isaiah's probably ...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Syracuse.com

Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Segregation in Syracuse’s school system needs to be acknowledged

Although I am not from the Syracuse community, as a Syracuse University student, I think it’s important to acknowledge and talk about the educational segregation in Syracuse city schools. Being from New York City, I was able to experience education in a diverse community. SU is made up of an array of diverse backgrounds, and we should pay attention to the larger Syracuse area. This city is now our community too.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted

A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
dgmlive.com

SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED

Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy