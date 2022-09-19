Syracuse Makes Impression on Mike Williams During Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its top class of 2023 targets for an official visit over the weekend in guard Mike Williams. Williams plays for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland for high school ball, and runs with Team Thrill on the AAU circuit.

"Some things I got to do was I hung out with the team a lot," Williams said. "Talk to the coaches, spent some time with the coaches. Really just being in the gym with the guys was one of the best parts other than going to coach's house."

Being in the gym with the guys was referring to watching practice and seeing how they prepare. As well as discussing what it's like to play at Syracuse.

"It was really interesting," Williams said. "Lost of energy throughout the whole practice. They were engaged with me and made me feel like I was already part of the team. Basically, it (the system) fits the way I like to play. They were basically telling me it fits the way I play, coach Boeheim is going to let me rock out. He's really going to let you play a lot, so that's a system that's a great fit for me."

Another highlight was spending time at coach Boeheim's house with the players and coaches.

"It showed how much of a family those guys were," Williams said. "I'm just a recruit and he invited us over to his house, eat dinner with his family, have conversations with his wife and stuff. That was something that you couldn't imagine."

Williams also got a closer look at the campus and facilities.

"The facilities and campus were great," Williams said. "I like how you get that college feel there. How everything was so open. Facilities were great where everything was brand new. Melo did a great job with that."

When the Syracuse football team knocked off Purdue in the Dome, Williams was in attendance.

"All of it (atmosphere, fans, game day experience) was great," Williams said. "They said that the same fans that go to the football game are at the basketball games. That was a great experience as well being able to be in the new Dome. Seeing a football game live was a great experience."

The visit made an impression on the 6-4 guard.

"It's definitely at the top of my list," Williams said.

Next up for Williams are visits to Wake Forest (September 23rd), VCU (September 30th) and LSU (October 22nd). The visits to Wake and LSU are officials, while the one to VCU is an unofficial. He has already taken officials to DePaul and Clemson. A decision will come sometime after the visit to LSU.

Mike Williams on Syracuse official visit

