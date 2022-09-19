2024 DB Karson Hobbs Talks Notre Dame Visit, Getting An Offer From His Favorite School

Notre Dame offered 2024 defensive back Karson Hobbs during his visit this weekend, and it turns out Hobbs grew up an Irish fan

It was a much better weekend for Notre Dame, winning their first game of the season 24-17 over the Cal Golden Bears. There were several talented recruits on campus to see the game, including Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller 2024 defensive back Karson Hobbs .

The talented Hobbs, a current South Carolina Gamecock commit, left the weekend extremely impressed by the Irish program and future outlook. It gives the Ohio native something to think about moving forward.

Hobbs gave the Irish Breakdown some insight into the visit, including the trip being capped off with an official scholarship offer. It was the perfect ending to a successful weekend.

"My favorite part of the trip was getting to see the practice facility and enjoy the in game experience,” Hobbs said. "It was awesome just to be able to experience everything.”

"All the conversations with the coaches really went great,” he continued. "Capping everything off with getting the offer was incredible.”

As it turns out, this is an offer that Hobbs had been hoping for. His proclivity to Notre Dame goes well beyond just another offer. It is more than just a name. There is a fandom that has stood in his family for a long time.

"Being a lifelong fan, receiving the offer was huge for me,” Hobbs explained. "My dad came with me on the visit and he is a huge fan as well. He was hyped!”

Hobbs is a versatile athlete who has starred on both the offensive and defensive side of the football for Archbishop Moeller. Depending on what program you’re talking about, they may see Hobbs at a couple different positions.

Notre Dame made it clear where they see Hobbs on the next level.

"The staff sees me at cornerback,” he said. "I’m a guy who can play all over and do a little bit of everything but they like me outside.”

With Hobbs’ commitment to South Carolina, it will be interesting to evaluate how things trend. While it’s unclear how things may move forward with Notre Dame, it is apparent that they made a massive impression. This won’t be the last South Bend will see from Hobbs.

"Yes, I will definitely be coming back to South Bend in the future.”

The 6-1, 180-pound athlete has spent a lot of his time at wide receiver during his career at Archbishop Moeller. In fact, last year was his first time playing defensive back consistently. Through five games in 2022, Hobbs has collected 11 total tackles, an interception and five pass breakups. Archbishop Moeller currently sits at 5-0 on the season.

Hobbs has an evolving offer list. So far, the junior defensive back boasts offers from South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia among others.

