ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2024 DB Karson Hobbs Talks Notre Dame Visit, Getting An Offer From His Favorite School

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evYWq_0i0rfPHt00

Notre Dame offered 2024 defensive back Karson Hobbs during his visit this weekend, and it turns out Hobbs grew up an Irish fan

It was a much better weekend for Notre Dame, winning their first game of the season 24-17 over the Cal Golden Bears. There were several talented recruits on campus to see the game, including Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller 2024 defensive back Karson Hobbs .

The talented Hobbs, a current South Carolina Gamecock commit, left the weekend extremely impressed by the Irish program and future outlook. It gives the Ohio native something to think about moving forward.

Hobbs gave the Irish Breakdown some insight into the visit, including the trip being capped off with an official scholarship offer. It was the perfect ending to a successful weekend.

"My favorite part of the trip was getting to see the practice facility and enjoy the in game experience,” Hobbs said. "It was awesome just to be able to experience everything.”

"All the conversations with the coaches really went great,” he continued. "Capping everything off with getting the offer was incredible.”

As it turns out, this is an offer that Hobbs had been hoping for. His proclivity to Notre Dame goes well beyond just another offer. It is more than just a name. There is a fandom that has stood in his family for a long time.

"Being a lifelong fan, receiving the offer was huge for me,” Hobbs explained. "My dad came with me on the visit and he is a huge fan as well. He was hyped!”

Hobbs is a versatile athlete who has starred on both the offensive and defensive side of the football for Archbishop Moeller. Depending on what program you’re talking about, they may see Hobbs at a couple different positions.

Notre Dame made it clear where they see Hobbs on the next level.

"The staff sees me at cornerback,” he said. "I’m a guy who can play all over and do a little bit of everything but they like me outside.”

With Hobbs’ commitment to South Carolina, it will be interesting to evaluate how things trend. While it’s unclear how things may move forward with Notre Dame, it is apparent that they made a massive impression. This won’t be the last South Bend will see from Hobbs.

"Yes, I will definitely be coming back to South Bend in the future.”

The 6-1, 180-pound athlete has spent a lot of his time at wide receiver during his career at Archbishop Moeller. In fact, last year was his first time playing defensive back consistently. Through five games in 2022, Hobbs has collected 11 total tackles, an interception and five pass breakups. Archbishop Moeller currently sits at 5-0 on the season.

Hobbs has an evolving offer list. So far, the junior defensive back boasts offers from South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia among others.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the CFB Nation YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook
Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Dawn Staley Makes Her Opinion On Shane Beamer Extremely Clear

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is making if clear she has Shane Beamer's back. Beamer, the Gamecocks' head football coach, apologized on Monday for yelling to a group of female athletes being honored to get off the field during Saturday's game against Georgia. The young women were recognized during a TV timeout in between the first and second quarter.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News

A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Cincinnati#American Football#College Football
The Spun

Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 17, WR Noah Rogers

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 17 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver and Ohio State commit Noah Rogers.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State coaching search: Early candidate list revealed, per report

Arizona State made the surprising decision to fire head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday after an embarrassing 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan. ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel released a list of coaches that Arizona State is likely going for to be the next head coach. Some of the coaches on the list include former Ohio State offensive coordinator and former Houston head coach Tom Herman and former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Big Ten Wide Receiver Suffers Season Ending Injury

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have rushed out to a 3-0 start while outscoring their non-conference opponents by 130 points. Unfortunately, they're going to have to begin their in-conference games without one of their most important players. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a low...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy