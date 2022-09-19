Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football Primer: Irish Travel to Take on High-Scoring Tar Heels
It was not easy, but Marcus Freeman got his first victory in South Bend. For Notre Dame to get a second win this weekend, the team must continue taking steps forward. The Fighting Irish will travel to Chapel Hill to play in front of another hostile environment. Mack Brown and the Tar Heels have not had success against Notre Dame and will be hungry to knock them off Saturday afternoon.
