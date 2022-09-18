WNBA Finals: Full recap of Las Vegas Aces' Game 4 win as they win 1st title in franchise history
The Las Vegas Aces claimed the 2022 WNBA championship with a win in Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals on Sunday. The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the best-of-three first round, then ousted the Seattle Storm 3-1 in the semifinals. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the Finals.
WNBA Finals schedule
Game 1: Las Vegas 67, Connecticut 64
Game 2: Las Vegas 85, Connecticut 71
Game 3: Connecticut 105, Las Vegas 76
Game 4:Las Vegas 78, Connecticut 71 (Aces win, 3-1)
