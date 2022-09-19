Read full article on original website
Georgians mourn Queen Elizabeth II as she’s laid to rest
ATLANTA — Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday inside Windsor Castle, but her loss is being felt across the globe, including Atlanta. Mourners gathered before the sun rose on Monday morning at the World Athlete’s Monument on Peachtree Street donated by King Charles III during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
CBS 46
Georgia bookstores celebrate ‘Banned Book Week’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a hot-button issue, censoring certain books sometimes even classics. This is Banned Book Week, the 40th annual celebration of the freedom to read, promoted by the American Library Association. Books are powerful tools. ”There is so much knowledge that can be found in books,”...
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
CBS 46
Danny Ocean plays Buckhead Theatre Feb. 22
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Venezuelan reggaeton and dance-pop singer Danny Ocean will perform at the Buckhead Theatre Feb. 22. Ocean will tour in support of his recent album @dannocean. It will be his first major tour of the United States. The tour begins Feb. 2 in San Francisco and ends Feb. 26 in Miami.
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS 46
Lawrenceville Arts Center reveals October events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has revealed its October events lineup. Most of the events are in the Halloween spirit in the run-up to the holiday, but there’s plenty to see even if that’s not your thing. The center will screen Hocus Pocus Oct. 22...
Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles
This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia. Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Kurios’ by Cirque du Soleil comes to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta Oct. 6! Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities follows an inventor who finds a hidden world in his creations. The show will come to the big top at Atlantic Station and remain there until Dec. 24. Hand balancing artist and...
nypressnews.com
Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show
Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
nypressnews.com
Casting extras and stand-ins in Atlanta
Casting coming up next week with Extra Casting Atlanta. Starting 9/26 for several days they will be looking for the following stand-ins:. A Caucasian or possibly Hispanic male – dark hair – 6’2 – average build. A Caucasian male – grey hair – 5’10 – slim/average...
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
Backlash over controversial flyer aimed at Stacey Abrams prompts Forsyth Republicans to cancel rally
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A flyer from the Forsyth County Republican Party is sparking anger, with some calling it racist and dangerous, especially given the county’s violent past in race relations. The flyer came out just days before a barbecue meet-and-greet for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Sunday in...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Indian Restaurants in Decatur Georgia
Decatur, Georgia, is a city in DeKalb County that has a pleasant, small-town vibe and is worth a visit if you need to get away from the rush and bustle of the big metropolis. It also has many good restaurants, including various Indian restaurants that serve both traditional and modern food.
AccessAtlanta
Your neighborhood guide to fall festivals in metro Atlanta
We all know what it means when the air gets crisper and cooler and the leaves slightly start changing colors – it’s fall, y’all! With the start of the autumn season comes all the fall festivals where you can enjoy the cooler weather and colorful trees with your friends. We’ve rounded up some of the most notable fall festivals in metro Atlanta that you won’t want to miss.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 17 Best Restaurants in Decatur Square, GA
Decatur is a small, hip, and happening city, just six miles from the bright lights of Atlanta, making it a great location to stay in Georgia. Decatur Square is the perfect place to go if you are a foodie in Georgia. It is a beautiful place to visit if you are looking for great restaurants in Decatur.
