The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 147
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 147:
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/21/22
We’ve spent so long talking about the pace that Aaron Judge has been on all year, that it is truly incredible to think that we have arrived at the moment. The next blast off of No. 99’s bat will tie him with Roger Maris for the franchise and American League single-season record, and the next one after will break that tie. It’s as simple as that, and it could happen today. It’s hard to fathom that we’re here, but here it is.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview
Aaron Judge didn’t get past Babe Ruth last night, which means, perhaps fittingly, that his best chance for 61 and 62 at home will come in this four-game set against the Red Sox — the same historic rival that Roger Maris torched for his record-breaking 61st homer of 1961. Judge will be the main character for all four contests, but let’s take a look at the pitching matchups too.
Yankees 5, Red Sox 4: Playoff spot clinched after Donaldson’s walk-off single
While Yankees fans may have attended tonight’s game or tuned in hoping to see one major milestone, they ended up seeing a lesser, but still very good one. Aaron Judge’s 61st home run did not come on Thursday night, as the Yankees’ slugger went 0-for-2 with three walks, and a very, very loud fly out.
Yankees prospects: Ben Rortvedt goes deep, Scranton staff pitches to contact
DH Josh Breaux 1-4 3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K. Stephen Ridings 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — Ridings the only pitcher with a strikeout tonight!. Jacob Barnes 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (blown save) Anthony Banda 0.1 IP,...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Argonauts dispatch Eagles, 18-11
Last night, Harrison Bader had a nice little pinstriped debut overshadowed by Aaron Judge clubbing his 60th homer and Giancarlo Stanton shocking the Pirates with a walk-off grand slam in a five-run ninth that the Yankees entered while trailing 8-4. Somehow, I don’t think Bader will mind the headlines shifting away from him.
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Aaron Judge (9/18)
Aaron Judge. The man, the myth, the legend. I’ve been wanting to do this for a few weeks now, so it’s time to make it happen. For the rest of the season, this series will feature strictly Aaron Judge home runs. Barring an extremely unlikely scenario in which he doesn’t homer in a week, I’ll cover another at-bat, but let’s be honest here, that’s not happening.
Yankees Mailbag: Early extensions, Judge’s historic comparisons, and the bullpen
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Darth_Lazarus asks: Seeing more teams starting to lock up young stars right away (Acuña, Franco, etc) is there any reason...
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 171: lol Aaron Judge has 60 homers
We’re back for another podcast with two important chases afoot. First, the Yankees are inching closer to their 2022 AL East crown, and their magic number is down to eight with just about a week and a half to go in the season. They shook off a couple annoying losses in Milwaukee to win big on Sunday, and then recorded a huge comeback in the bottom of the ninth at home against the Pirates on Tuesday. That bailed them out of an even more worrying defeat, and then they pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, moving to 90-58.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Michael Wacha
After a blowout win to wrap up a quick two-game set against the Pirates, the Yankees are moving on to a new series tonight as the Red Sox come to town. The big story to watch tonight is obviously still Aaron Judge, who comes into tonight’s game still on 60 home runs for the season, one away from tying Roger Maris’ 61. Like he has been for the past couple games, Judge is back in the leadoff spot tonight, so be sure to tune in as soon as you can.
Yankees activate Luis Severino, option Miguel Andújar
The Yankees’ injured list merry-go-round continues, but this time in the right direction. Luis Severino has been activated from the injured list after a two month stint rehabbing his right lat. Initially, the injury seemed it would not keep Sevy on the shelf for too long, but in a bit of a surprise, he was ultimately placed on the 60-day IL in an effort to preserve him for the postseason and perhaps to limit his innings in his first full season after Tommy John surgery.
Aaron Judge’s funniest splits of the 2022 season
It’s hard to come up with new descriptors of just how good Aaron Judge’s 2022 season has been. He’s hit 60 home runs, and is closing in on Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single season record. However, his incredible season goes well beyond that. Judge...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays outslug Blue Jays as O’s blank Astros
The Yankees got one notable achievement out of the way on Thursday night, as their 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Red Sox was enough to seal the deal and clinch a playoff spot. However, there’s still plenty in the balance for them, especially in the AL East race....
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/23/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The Yankees have designated Miguel Andújar for assignment. The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up hasn’t found consistency since that season and after his shoulder injury, and his OPS+ sat at just 72 since the start of 2020. His Yankees tenure is all but over, but this will ultimately benefit Miggy. There will be a team out there that will give him more playing time at the major league level.
