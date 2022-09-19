Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
KJCT8
This week starts dry, then turns rainy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain is the story of the week with the weather. Monday will be dry, but afterward, we may not have another completely dry day until Friday. A storm system is organizing off the coast of Central California Sunday night. It will turn the flow of the atmosphere more southerly, so Monday will be unseasonably warm in addition to dry. That storm system will track eastward and bring rain to us starting Tuesday. Rainfall amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches over three days. Localized areas amid the higher terrain can get as much as 3-5 inches. This can cause some flash flooding, especially on Wednesday. Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially vulnerable.
KJCT8
Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting on Sunday, September 18. 2022. The work being completed will include updated wrong way detection signs on both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 from the Utah state line through Silverthorne, specifically exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) through exit 205 (Silverthorne).
KJCT8
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
KJCT8
Public views potential design of recreation center
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents were able to get an idea of what a new recreation center in might look like. City Council held a public workshop so people could get a look at some designs and submit their input about the proposed rec center Tuesday night.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
KJCT8
KJCT SWATTING FOLO
WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS... MESA COUNTY DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A COLD CASE... HARD TO BELIEVE IT, BUT ELECTION DAY IS JUST SEVEN WEEKS AWAY. KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT. Live to VOD...
KJCT8
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
KJCT8
Coloradans needed to design new license plate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
KJCT8
21st annual car show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning was a great day to look at some old classic cars. Downtown Grand Junction was the host to the 21st annual car show. Residents got the opportunity to check out plenty of classic cars, listen to music, and interact with other residents. I...
KJCT8
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
KJCT8
Rural Colorado teachers are eligible for grants
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Nathan Yip Foundation announced that grants have become available for teachers and school districts in rural areas across Colorado. More than 140 school districts are eligible for the grant, which can be used to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students or classroom. This includes classroom outings to expose students to something new, professional development for individual teachers, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or even a new program for the school or classroom.
KJCT8
Comic Con 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another event to pick from over the weekend because Comic Con was in town! Comic Con is a comic book convention with a focus on comic book culture. The event took place downtown at the convention center. You could purchase a ticket for only $5 at the door and enjoy costumes of your favorite characters. While there I saw everyone from Mario and Luigi, Captain Marvel, and The Hulk.
KJCT8
Toxic chemicals may be leaking into your food, makeup, or health care products, study finds
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A recent study completed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that toxic PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances may leach from the inside coating of shipping containers into the products they contain. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) first alerted the agency to this contamination...
KJCT8
Secretary of State investigating Garfield County sheriff for alleged campaign violations
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Garfield County Sheriff is under investigation for possibly breaking campaign finance rules in order to support of U.S Rep Lauren Boebert. Sheriff Lou Vallario now has ten days to respond. David Wheeler, with American Muckrakers PAC, filed a complaint with the Secretary of State...
