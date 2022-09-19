ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tori's Takeaways: Weight of red zone inefficiencies continues to hold Falcons back in loss to Los Angeles Rams

By Tori McElhaney
atlantafalcons.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

'Dependable' Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier slides up depth chart

Tyler Allgeier's role could be expanding for the Atlanta Falcons, starting with their Week 3 game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. Allgeier was listed as the second-string running back on the team's new depth chart Tuesday, behind starter Cordarrelle Patterson. He moved up after Damien Williams was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a rib injury.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss

The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Yardbarker

Falcons have great chance to get back to .500 record

The Falcons are winless through two weeks of the 2022 season, one of two teams in the NFC who haven’t captured their first victory. However, the start of this season is different than 2021, despite being 0-2. The Eagles smothered the Falcons in the 2021 opener, then Atlanta was once again beat handily by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 2. This year, the Falcons have lost both of their matchups by one score to playoff-caliber teams.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy