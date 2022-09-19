ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Challenge: USA’ Champ Denies Tyson’s Claims That Only 1 Team Completed Overnight Checkpoint

By Tamara Grant
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The Challenge: USA standout Tyson Apostol has opened up about the bizarre final by pointing out inconsistencies. However, champ Sarah Lacina has denied one of his claims, insisting everyone had to complete the overnight portion.

Tyson Apostol pointed out inconsistencies in ‘The Challenge: USA’ final

After The Challenge: USA final, Tyson Apostol revealed several of what he considered inconsistencies on the production’s part during their last mission to Entertainment Weekly.

He claimed they argued with him about the checkpoint he competed with Angela Rummans, insisting they claimed his math was wrong when had the correct number.

RELATED: 'The Challenge: USA': Tyson Apostol Admitted He Tried to Work With 'Anybody I Can Manipulate'

Additionally, he explained he quit the sudoku because he didn’t know he had to do it and only had instructions to “finish the pattern.” Tyson thought he would be able to time out as Sarah Lacina had an earlier puzzle but said he didn’t have the same option, so he bowed out.

The Survivor champ claimed Angela also suffered a similar fate during the overnight checkpoint. According to Tyson, “nobody finished that digging.” He recalled production telling them they wanted to go to bed, so “we’re just going to finish in the order of how much progress you’ve made.”

Tyson claims only one team completed the overnight checkpoint

The pickleball player thinks Angela, who had to finish the portion alone and opted to take the time penalty but ended up disqualified instead, would have remained in the competition if he had woken her up when the producers approached him.

Tyson claimed Angela made her “motives be very known” and hadn’t quit as she recognized she couldn’t move the dirt in time by herself and without rest, resulting in last place anyway.

He continued, claiming that only Sarah and Domenick Abbate “actually finished,” as the two stayed up all night and didn’t take any breaks. “But nobody else was even close,” he added.

Additionally, Tyson pointed out that Angela had to move two-thirds of a pile by herself, which equaled more than what the other competitors had to do individually and just witnessed Justine Ndiba get a time penalty as she couldn’t complete her portion alone either.

Sarah Lacina says ‘everyone’ had to finish the checkpoint

Following the two-hour finale, Sarah, who won the first season, posted a video on Instagram responding to fans who had questions about the overnight portion.

She explained that the players had to move the dirt to get a code at the bottom, put the soil back, and then use the code to open a lock. Sarah pointed out that everyone had black bags attached to them, which was required to advance to the next portion.

“Literally, you could just read the sign, and it would tell you, you had to do it.” Her remarks contradict Tyson’s claims as he reported that only Sarah and her partner Dom completed it.

However, she implies that everyone had to finish the checkpoint, which is why they had the black bags in the next scene. During his interview, Tyson claimed that the guidelines weren’t clear, even noting that production joked with him at one point that the rules were “in my head.” The Challenge: USA is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: 'The Challenge 38' Showrunner Says the Season 'Feels a Little Bit More Authentic'

TEMPE, AZ
