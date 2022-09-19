ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Fishkill, NY

101.5 WPDH

Do You Know About the Hidden Cafe on the Rail Trail?

I can’t tell you how many times over the past few months somebody has mentioned that they got great pizza right on the Rail Trail in Rosendale. I saw one of my chef friends mention it on Facebook a couple of months ago, and another friend was talking about it just the other day. They both were raving about the food, especially the pizza. What is this mysterious hidden pizza place?
ROSENDALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Urgent Family Casting Call for LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY

Not many people can say they are working and having fun at the same time. It's pretty incredible that we have something as cool as LEGOLAND right in our own backyard here. I've heard countless people talk about how fun it is there and how it become a staple in the Hudson Valley. LEGOLAND is having an urgent family casting call and they are looking for people to become part of the magic.
GOSHEN, NY
City
East Fishkill, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9

In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
News 12

Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley

The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location

A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

One of New York’s Favorite Festivals Returns to Rhinebeck

One of the most popular festivals in New York State returns to the Dutchess County fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in a few weeks. I must admit, the first time I heard about the Sheep and Wool Festival, I thought it was just a small local festival. I was wrong. The Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the most popular festivals in New York State, and draws in tons of people.
RHINEBECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
PINE BUSH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

