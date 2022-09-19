Read full article on original website
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Distressing Incident Occurred at Popular Walden Ice Cream Spot
Thankfully nobody was harmed or injured. Local businesses have had to deal with so much the past few years between COVID-19, staffing issues and rising prices. I never understand how people can harm others and it's a shame when people go out of their way to do it. One popular...
Do You Know About the Hidden Cafe on the Rail Trail?
I can’t tell you how many times over the past few months somebody has mentioned that they got great pizza right on the Rail Trail in Rosendale. I saw one of my chef friends mention it on Facebook a couple of months ago, and another friend was talking about it just the other day. They both were raving about the food, especially the pizza. What is this mysterious hidden pizza place?
Urgent Family Casting Call for LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY
Not many people can say they are working and having fun at the same time. It's pretty incredible that we have something as cool as LEGOLAND right in our own backyard here. I've heard countless people talk about how fun it is there and how it become a staple in the Hudson Valley. LEGOLAND is having an urgent family casting call and they are looking for people to become part of the magic.
Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility
Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.
Got Children’s Books? Poughkeepsie Adding 4th Little Free Library
Odds are you have come across a Little Free Library in your travels. They truly are amazing things. I first found out about them, when I wanted to know why a business near me put up what looked like a really odd bird house in the parking lot. Turns out it wasn't a bird house at all, but a hidden gem full of books!
4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend
The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
“Best Candles in the Hudson Valley” Finds News Home in Montgomery, NY
Opportunity is growing in the Hudson Valley. More jobs are popping up and local businesses are expanding. Shopping local has become an exciting and enjoyable thing to do in the Hudson Valley. With such a wide variety of options and establishments to visit, there's something for everyone. In Orange County,...
Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9
In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck
A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family
A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York. On September 7, at approximately 5:50...
News 12
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location
A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
One of New York’s Favorite Festivals Returns to Rhinebeck
One of the most popular festivals in New York State returns to the Dutchess County fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in a few weeks. I must admit, the first time I heard about the Sheep and Wool Festival, I thought it was just a small local festival. I was wrong. The Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the most popular festivals in New York State, and draws in tons of people.
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
