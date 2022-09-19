‘Little People, Big World’: Roloff Farms Still Hasn’t Sold Amidst Pumpkin Season Prep, Matt Roloff Says

TLC fans know the saga of Roloff Farms that played out on the latest season of Little People, Big World . Zach Roloff hoped to own a portion of the farm property after Amy Roloff moved, but he couldn’t come to an agreement with Matt Roloff. Then, Matt put several acres of the property up for sale. As of September 2022, Matt told fans on social media that he’s gearing up for pumpkin season, and the farm still hasn’t sold.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff is posting about pumpkin season prep on Roloff Farms

Roloff Farms pumpkin season is the biggest event on the farm. In the past, the entire Roloff family from Little People, Big World ensured pumpkin season ran as well as possible for fans who visited. But now, it’s Matt Roloff who’s taking charge. Matt currently owns all of Roloff Farms and continues to post about pumpkin season prep on his Instagram.

On Sept. 17, 2022, Matt posted a video to his Instagram after going live. He’s seen driving through the field where his youngest son, Jacob Roloff, works on the property with other men. “Yes, we’re having a pumpkin patch,” Matt tells the camera after a fan asks. “That’s what we’re setting up right now. That’s what we’re working our butts off day and night.”

“We’ve been doing this, I think, for about 20 years now,” Matt added. “In fact, we should probably be celebrating our 20th year.”

Did Roloff Farms sell yet? Matt Roloff says it hasn’t

Roloff Farms has been the center of controversy for the past several seasons of Little People, Big World . When Matt decided to put several acres of the farm property up for sale, Zach Roloff and Amy Roloff took issue with the decision. Matt posted about selling the farm back in May 2022. As of September 2022, the property still hasn’t sold.

“How different is it going to be from every other pumpkin season with the property divided?” a fan asked the official Roloff Farms Instagram page regarding the 2022 pumpkin season, according to In Touch .

“Not very different at all because the other side hasn’t sold yet!” the page (presumable Matt) answered the fan.

It’s unclear how long Matt plans on keeping Roloff Farms up for sale if it doesn’t sell. But it seems pumpkin season 2022 will go unaffected even with the property on the market.

Most of the Roloff family isn’t getting involved with pumpkin season

Past pumpkin seasons on Roloff Farms involved the entire Roloff family. But the 2022 season looks much different. Matt Roloff posted photos and videos of Jacob Roloff working on Roloff Farms , but Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff, and Amy Roloff are seemingly absent. In the past, Zach and Amy helped out a lot with pumpkin season.

Jacob left Little People, Big World years ago and came forward with allegations that a producer on the show sexually abused him during his childhood . While he never plans on rejoining his family to continue the show in the future, it seems he and Matt have a fantastic working relationship. In Matt’s latest Instagram video of the farm, Jacob is present and helping out, and he didn’t seem to shy away from Matt’s camera.

