ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Wishes She Would Have Left Kody Back in 2011

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

In the September 18 episode of Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown reveals some shocking news. She admitted to the audience that she wished she had left Kody when they were living in Las Vegas, Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUZTQ_0i0rbSnE00
Christine Brown | YouTube/TLC

Christine thinks her marriage to Kody has been bad for over a decade

In the premiere of Sister Wives Season 17, Christine said her marriage began to crumble during their time in Lehi, Utah before they started filming for Sister Wives Season 1. She pointed to the exact moment her marriage began falling apart. She claims that Kody refused when she asked him for help with their six children.

So it comes as no surprise that Christine says her marriage to Kody has been bad for over a decade . “It’s been 10, 12 years of bad,” she says. So throughout Lehi, Las Vegas, and Flagstaff, Christine has been unhappy in her marriage.

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody and Christine’s intimate marriage ended. With Christine’s traveling, Kody spent the pandemic at Robyn’s house.

With Kody’s strict coronavirus prevention protocol, his favoritism for Robyn and their children, and a lack of intimate marriage, Christine threw the towel on her marriage.

Christine wishes she would have left Kody while they were living in Las Vegas

During their discussion on the September 18 episode of Sister Wives, Christine tells Kody that she felt relief after deciding to leave her marriage. She wishes she had made this decision for herself sooner. “I look back, and I wish that I would have left in Vegas and never come her,” Christine tells Kody.

Shortly after the Browns went public about their polygamist lifestyle in 2010, a police investigation was being done on them in Lehi, and they felt pressured to move. In Sister Wives Season 2, aired in 2011, the Browns moved from one big house in Lehi to living in four homes on the same cul-de-sac in Las Vegas.

However, they didn’t know that the changing living situation would negatively affect the family dynamic. Regardless of the mounting tensions, Christine was still trying to make her marriage to Kody work.

“I had chosen to live plural marriage when I was really young, and I just imagined that I would always live in plural marriage,” Christine explained to the camera. But the realities of plural marriage became clear to her. “I just thought that it was OK to be sad. And I think I was a lot sadder than I thought. But I tried,” Christine concludes.

Christine prepares for her new life separate from Kody

In Sister Wives Season 16, Kody decided not to go with his daughter, Ysabel, to support her in her major surgery to correct her scoliosis. He was concerned with traveling across the country, catching COVID-19, and spreading it throughout the family. Going through that moment alone was when Christine realized that she was capable of being a single parent.

Christine is ready to be independent, but Kody struggles to let go. “I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom,” Kody says. “I just want to thank him for trying to support me. Gosh. That’s the sweetest thing he’s said to me in years,” Christine admits.

Christine’s decision to leave her marriage to Kody has been thought about for over a decade. It appears that she’s very confident in her decision and is ready to move on to the next chapter, whether Kody is or not.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Worried About His Reputation and Being Labeled ‘Bad Person’ After Divorce From Christine

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Lehi, UT
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Lehi, UT
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Utah State
realitytitbit.com

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Browns#Sister Wives#Flagstaff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
HAWAII STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

185K+
Followers
115K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy