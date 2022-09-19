ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Investigation underway after 4-story building catches fire in Old Goucher

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCad0_0i0rav5Y00

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed part of an apartment building in Old Goucher, according to the local firefighter's union.

The fire started around midnight on Saturday and subsequently consumed part of a four-story building in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, union officials said.

Firefighters set up various ladders next to the windows of the building in case of an emergency, according to union officials.

The fire started several blocks away from where detectives were busy investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man in the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue.

A frenzy of fire engines responding to the burning building navigated around the crime scene. At least one fire engine drove through the investigation site.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found with signs of trauma under South Baltimore train tracks

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found lying under the train tracks in South Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city were sent to the 2100 block of Kloman Street to investigate the death around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.Once there, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma lying under the train tracks, according to authorities.Staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have removed the woman's remains and intend to perform an autopsy on them, police said. Anyone with information about the murder of the woman should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homemade bomb, explosive materials found during investigation outside Baltimore Co. school

BALTIMORE -- A  man accused of planting a suspicious device near a Baltimore County middle school has formally been charged.Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, from Mount Airy, has a slew of charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device and possession of explosive material without a license.According to charging documents, Vickery had a homemade bomb and materials for making explosive devices in his truck near Pine Grove Middle School In Parkville and in his motel room 20 miles away in Woodlawn. A loaded handgun was also found in Vickery's car which...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two people in custody as Baltimore County police investigate suspicious device at school, motel

BALTIMORE -- Two people are in police custody after a suspicious device was found in a car near Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County.The Baltimore County Police Department announced the arrests on Tuesday night. Authorities said they arrested one person in connection to the suspicious package near the school and another in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. Chopper 13 caught video of police focusing on a box outside one of the hotel rooms at the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court.The suspicious device forced two Baltimore County schools to be evacuated. There was no threat to the community at that...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Hotel guests forced to evacuate for bomb threat investigation in Baltimore County Tuesday

WOODLAWN -- Part of Tuesday's investigation into a suspicious device took place in Woodlawn and centered around the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court. One guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead said she was asleep in bed when she woke to a bang on her door. Outside was a Baltimore County Police officer who said she need to evacuate due to a bomb threat. "I sat down outside the hotel and then he said, 'No, you gotta go further,' and I'm like, 'look at me' and he said, 'No, you gotta go all the way down to Woodlawn," she said.Authorities...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Apartment Building#Windows#Fire Engines#Molotovflicker
Wbaltv.com

BARCS closed day after attempted armed robbery of employee

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is closed to the public Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery of an employee. BARCS posted on its Facebook page that several people tried to rob an employee around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said one assailant asked her for a donation, but before she could respond, she said one of the youths pointed a handgun at her. She then quickly drove away unharmed.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Child struck by vehicle in Odenton crosswalk Tuesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A child was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk in Odenton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The vehicle collided with the child near the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard around 8 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, according to authorities.The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police

A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
ESSEX, MD
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Mount Airy man charged after explosive device found in car near Baltimore Co. middle school

A Mount Airy man accused of planting a suspicious device near a Baltimore County middle school has formally been charged.Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, from Mount Airy, has a slew of charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device and possession of explosive material without a license.According to court records, Vickery was also found with a loaded handgun in his car.At the same time, Kristen Vickery, 39, was also arrested by Baltimore County police but has only been charged with a misdemeanor drug charge.Police said a suspicious device was found...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspicious device investigation creates confusion and traffic snafus in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A bomb scare prompted Baltimore County police to shut down Security Boulevard and evacuate area businesses on Tuesday afternoon.By Tuesday evening, a suspicious device had been diffused and the boulevard had reopened.People described to WJZ the traffic created by the investigation, which yielded a person of interest and scant other details. "Busy, busy, busy area," one gas station attendant said. "Busy. All through the day."Driver said they were confused by the melee."I got turned all around," Evelyn said. "I didn't know which way to go. I didn't know what was going on."Evelyn said no one told her why she...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting

BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Person of interest in custody after suspicious device found outside Pine Grove Middle School

BALTIMORE -- A person of interest is in police custody after a suspicious device was found in a car outside of Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County.Officers performed controlled measures to investigate a suspicious device, creating a loud boom in the area Tuesday afternoon.  The suspicious device under investigation forced two Baltimore County schools to be evacuated. There is no threat to the community, police said.  Officers said the device was neutralized.   "You may have heard a loud noise in the area of Pine Grove MS. This was a proactive controlled measure taken by the #BCoPD to address the suspicious package,"...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
70K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy