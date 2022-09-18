ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bucs LB Devin White threw some serious shade at former teammate Jameis Winston after win over Saints

By Andy Nesbitt
 4 days ago
The Buccaneers and Saints had a heated battle Sunday in New Orleans that saw Mike Evans and Marcus Lattimore getting ejected for fighting and Tom Brady being roasted by fans for starting the whole thing.

Then after the game Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White took some shots at Saints QB Jameis Winston, but he did so with some not-so-subtle words about what White expected from his former teammate.

Winston threw three interceptions in New Orleans’ 20-10 loss to the Bucs on Sunday and that came as no surprise to White, who said he grew used to seeing that during Winston’s time in Tampa.

Winston did indeed throw 30 interceptions in his final season with the Bucs back in 2019.

