ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA Champions

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 2 days ago

2022 — Las Vegas Aces

2021 — Chicago Sky

2020 — Seattle Storm

2019 — Washington Mystics

2018 — Seattle Storm

2017 — Minnesota Lynx

2016 — Los Angeles Sparks

2015 — Minnesota Lynx

2014 — Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Indiana Fever

2011 — Minnesota Lynx

2010 — Seattle Storm

2009 — Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Detroit Shock

2007 — Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Detroit Shock

2005 — Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Seattle Storm

2003 — Detroit Shock

2002 — Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Houston Comets

1999 — Houston Comets

1998 — Houston Comets

1997 — Houston Comets

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Las Vegas Aces win first-ever WNBA championship

The Las Vegas Aces are bringing their first-ever WNBA championship back to Las Vegas. The Aces took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,652 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night to grab the final series 3-1. The first half included a total of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
ESPN

Robert Sarver says he's starting process to sell NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA's Phoenix Mercury

Owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday announced that he has begun the process to sell both the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury franchises. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness," Sarver said in a statement Wednesday. "I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich reacts to Aces’ Becky Hammon winning WNBA title in first season after leaving Spurs

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship on Sunday. Aces head coach Becky Hammon certainly made her presence known in her first year with the team. Hammon was previously a member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich has only had good things to say about her over the years, and that continued following Becky Hammon’s WNBA championship victory, per the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
960 The Ref

Wings part ways with Vickie Johnson after second straight loss in first round of the playoffs

The Dallas Wings are the third WNBA team that will be in the market for a new coach next season. The team will not pick up Vickie Johnson's option, it announced Monday. The Wings saw improvement under Johnson in her second season at the helm. After going 14-18 under Johnson in 2021, the team improved to 18-18 in her second year. The team experienced two first-round playoff exits under Johnson. The Wings lost to the Chicago Sky in 2021 and dropped a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Monarchs#Seattle Storm#Minnesota Lynx#Detroit Shock#Wnba Champions#Phoenix Mercury#Houston Comets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State breaks into top 10 of ESPN’s FPI rankings

It was another week of upward movement for Penn State in another ranking system. Following a decisive victory on the road at Auburn, Penn State has moved up in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions also worked their way up into the top 10 of the latest update to the Football Power Index (FPI) from ESPN this week. Penn State moved up to No., 10 in this week’s updated FPI rankings, and the win at Auburn helped swing Penn State’s projected record up closer to 10 wins. The current FPI formula projects a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Front Office Sports

Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter

The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy