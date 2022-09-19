NFL Week 2 Awards: An audio guy on the sideline in Dallas took the biggest hit of Sunday's action

Sunday in the NFL was one of those days where you looked at the 1 p.m. games and thought they were nothing special.

Then a few hours later you couldn’t believe what you were watching as both the Jets and the Dolphins finished off some incredible comeback wins on the road with furious rallies in the fourth quarter that left fans of the Browns and Ravens in absolute disbelief.

Oh, and then the Cardinals finished off the afternoon games with an absolutely incredible overtime win over the Raiders that ended on a fumble return for a TD.

It was just a fun day of football action (except for those two fanbases) that reminded us all that there are indeed reasons why they play the games.

Let’s have some more fun and hand out some awards for a wild day of football.

Biggest hit suffered by someone who wasn’t playing in the game: This poor audio guy in Dallas.

Ouuuuuuuuch.

That poor gentleman seemed to have a cut on his face and hopefully that was all that was wrong for him after that unfortunate collison:

Second biggest hit suffered by someone who wasn't playing in a game: This poor security guard in Las Vegas.

This poor guy didn’t see it coming.

Hopefully he’s OK, too!

Biggest tantrum thrown by a 7-time Super Bowl champ: This one by Tom Brady.

The GOAT was not happy earlier in the Bucs’ win over the Saints.

Oh, he also threw his helmet:

Worst trick play attempted near the end zone: This one by the Seahawks.

The 49ers weren’t fooled at all by this silly trick play.

Most costly TD: This one by Nick Chubb.

The Browns most likely would have won this game if Chubb took a knee before the end zone. Instead, he scored and the Jets, who had no time outs left, came back to win.

Best job of looking like a legend: Tua Tagovailoa.

What a day for the Dolphins’ QB, who had 6 TD passes and threw for 469 yards in Miami’s 42-38 win over the Ravens.

The least subtle shade thrown after a win: This comment by Bucs LB Devin White.

White did not hold back on his former teammate, Jameis Winston, after Tampa’s win over the Saints.

Best job of starting off a game: Baltimore Devin Duvernay.

The Ravens finished the game in miserable fashion but this first play of the day was pretty nice.

The worst attempt of throwing a flea flicker: Carson Wentz.

This was ugly.

Best job of running for a TD by a QB who is in a contract year: Lamar Jackson.

Again, bad loss for the Ravens but look at how good Jackson is at football.

Most unexpected analogy used by an announcer: This one by Mark Sanchez.

Didn’t expect to hear this today.

The worst job of learning from Week 1 mistakes: Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos first-year coach made some more wild mistakes Sunday. Look at this sequence:

The most ridiculous 2-point conversion scored by a QB: This one by Kyler Murray.

How in the WORLD did he pull this off?

He later had the best pass on a 2-point conversion that sent the game to OT:

And here’s how Arizona won the game:

What a day!