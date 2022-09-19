Byron Murphy came frighteningly close to throwing away his game-winning overtime TD before the goal line

Byron Murphy nearly had a DeSean Jackson moment on this game-winning touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals.

On Sunday, the Cardinals climbed back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders. On a drive with half the overtime frame over, the Raiders were able to endure a scare after Hunter Renfrow coughed up the ball as Las Vegas was able to recover.

Unfortunately for Renfrow, he fumbled the ball again a few plays later while fighting for yardage on a second and 10 at the Cardinals’ 39-yard line. Murphy snagged the ball and sprinted down the field for an overtime game-winning scoop and score for the dramatic finish!

While an incredible play from the Cardinals — and poor Renfrow — Murphy came oh so close to throwing away the game-winning touchdown before he even crossed the goal line!

Thankfully for Murphy, the call on the field stood as a touchdown as he broke the plane before tossing the ball in celebration. Lesson learned!