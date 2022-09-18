Arizona State fired Herm Edwards so fans naturally had jokes about Kliff Kingsbury

When it comes to underperforming football coaches, few states do it better (worse?) than Arizona.

Arizona State announced on Sunday that it was parting ways with head football coach Herm Edwards following Saturday’s loss to Eastern Michigan. Edwards — who was hired by his former agent Ray Anderson despite not coaching college football in three decades — put together a 26-20 record in four-plus seasons at ASU. But a looming NCAA investigation, recruiting/NIL struggles and on-field regression all showed signs of a program facing a massive decline.

But hey, if ASU wants to hire another mediocre head coach who could wind up on the hot seat, the Sun Devils won’t have to look far.

Kliff Kingsbury’s Arizona Cardinals opened the season with an embarrassing effort at home against Kansas City. And Week 2 wasn’t faring much better for Ole’ Kliff.

The Cardinals went into halftime trailing the Raiders by 20 points. And despite having one of football’s more dynamic talents in Kyler Murray, all Kingsbury has to show for his Cardinals tenure is a cool draft-day photo and no playoff wins.

Assuming the Cardinals continue to struggle, Kingsbury could also be looking for a new gig in the near future. And football fans had plenty of jokes about the now-open ASU job.

This was how Twitter reacted