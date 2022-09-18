ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Southwest Florida residents prepare for the potential storm

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season and it’s been quiet so far. But some Floridians are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina, an SWFL resident said she isn’t afraid of any storm. “Oh, then we got nothing to worry about....
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf

The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Quake, Sept. 21

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Health care system "collapse": Doctors, experts sound alarm over Puerto Rico's medical system

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017, Puerto Rico's public health care system was flooded with people in need. Now, Hurricane Fiona is expected to add to the island's health care crisis. About half of the people living on the island depend on the public health care system. And local officials say federal funding gaps have led to staff shortages and long wait times for patients.
Hurricane Fiona update: As storm strengthens, Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents

The center of Hurricane Fiona was located about 130 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island late Monday afternoon and the storm was beginning to move away from Hispaniola where it has produced "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding." Maximum sustained winds increased on Monday and this trend will continue over the next 36 hours. Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra have beendiscontinued.
Tracking Invest 98-L: Will system pose threat to Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Southeast Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression is expected to form in the coming days. Forecasters believe it will move west-northwestward and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend where conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development.
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico, as category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, hours after strengthening to become a category 1 hurricane. More than a foot of rain is expected, which could cause "catastrophic flooding" to the island, which is also reportedly without power. The National Hurricane...
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers...
