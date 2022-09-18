Read full article on original website
Thousands still without power in Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona
President Biden approved a major disaster declaration to help Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. Chloe Demrovsky, president and CEO of the Disaster Recovery Institute International, joined CBS News to discuss what's next for the U.S. territory.
Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park — 1,500 miles away
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."
Former Louisiana resident rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it's like on the island after riding out the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for the potential storm
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season and it’s been quiet so far. But some Floridians are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina, an SWFL resident said she isn’t afraid of any storm. “Oh, then we got nothing to worry about....
NBC Miami
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf
The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Invest 98L: 2 things to watch with system that could impact Florida
Invest 98L, the tropical system that's expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico next week, reached the Caribbean Sea on Thursday and is expected to become a depression in the coming days.
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
NBC Miami
Florida, Gulf Region on Guard Watching Wave That Could Become Next Named System
Activity in the tropics could have a major impact on South Florida and the Gulf region in the coming days with an area likely to become a tropical depression as it moves through the Caribbean. The area, Invest 98-L, has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the...
Tracking the Tropics: Strong tropical wave in the Caribbean headed for the Gulf of Mexico
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including a tropical wave that is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. The next named storm will be Hermine. WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS. Here’s what we can expect...
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Health care system "collapse": Doctors, experts sound alarm over Puerto Rico's medical system
In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017, Puerto Rico's public health care system was flooded with people in need. Now, Hurricane Fiona is expected to add to the island's health care crisis. About half of the people living on the island depend on the public health care system. And local officials say federal funding gaps have led to staff shortages and long wait times for patients.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Fiona update: As storm strengthens, Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents
The center of Hurricane Fiona was located about 130 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island late Monday afternoon and the storm was beginning to move away from Hispaniola where it has produced "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding." Maximum sustained winds increased on Monday and this trend will continue over the next 36 hours. Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra have beendiscontinued.
WESH
Tracking Invest 98-L: Will system pose threat to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Southeast Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression is expected to form in the coming days. Forecasters believe it will move west-northwestward and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend where conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development.
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
Passenger caught on video punching flight attendant
A man from California is banned for life from flying American Airlines and facing criminal charges after he was caught on camera punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico, as category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, hours after strengthening to become a category 1 hurricane. More than a foot of rain is expected, which could cause "catastrophic flooding" to the island, which is also reportedly without power. The National Hurricane...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis explains how Florida got involved in migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis explained at a news briefing Tuesday how operations at the Florida Panhandle led to him flying dozens of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. The governor, who made headlines after using Florida funds to transport two airplanes of...
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers...
