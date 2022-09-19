ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert

A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Ted Cruz confronted on plane by Beto supporter over gun control

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was confronted by a Beto O'Rourke supporter on a plane over his stance against gun control. The man posted the video of his encounter on Twitter under the name "Beto For Everyone." In the video, he attacks Cruz mainly for his refusal to support a gun control bill in light of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He also made jabs at Cruz's highly publicized family trip to Cancun, Mexico, last winter when most of Texas lost power and his podcast. Fellow passengers mostly showed support for Cruz, while the senator himself debated the man before dismissing him as a "partisan."
TEXAS STATE
TheWrap

‘Fox & Friends’ Stumbles to Interview Venezuelan Migrants Texas Governor Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home (Video)

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s latest political stunt sent two bus loads of migrants to the Vice President’s doorstep Thursday morning. In his latest political stunt to draw attention to an influx of illegal immigrants crossing the Mexican border into his state, Texas governor Greg Abbott sent two busloads of Venezuelan migrants to Washington, D.C.’s Naval Observatory Thursday morning, just outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE

