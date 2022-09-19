Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Border Patrol releasing migrants in El Paso to ‘decompress’ processing center
Jesus Mendez is one of the dozens of paroled migrants the U.S. Border Patrol started releasing Wednesday due to severe overcrowding at its processing centers, local officials say.
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nine migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
Nine migrants who were trying to enter the United States have died, and 37 others have been rescued, after they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, authorities said on Saturday. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert
A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
RELATED PEOPLE
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
CJNG Cartel Boss El Mencho’s Bitter Enemy Was Just Arrested in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym), who later broke away from the group, and reportedly founded a rival cartel to wage war against them. Erick Valencia Salazar, known as El 85, was detained by the Mexican...
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
‘Ruthless’ smugglers abandon 4-year-old boy at southern border
Border Patrol agents have rescued an unaccompanied four-year-old boy who was abandoned by "ruthless" smugglers at the southern border -- the latest instance of agents rescuing children who have been abandoned in perilous conditions. El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez announced that agents in Santa Teresa had located...
WATCH: Ted Cruz confronted on plane by Beto supporter over gun control
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was confronted by a Beto O'Rourke supporter on a plane over his stance against gun control. The man posted the video of his encounter on Twitter under the name "Beto For Everyone." In the video, he attacks Cruz mainly for his refusal to support a gun control bill in light of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He also made jabs at Cruz's highly publicized family trip to Cancun, Mexico, last winter when most of Texas lost power and his podcast. Fellow passengers mostly showed support for Cruz, while the senator himself debated the man before dismissing him as a "partisan."
‘Fox & Friends’ Stumbles to Interview Venezuelan Migrants Texas Governor Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home (Video)
Texas governor Greg Abbott’s latest political stunt sent two bus loads of migrants to the Vice President’s doorstep Thursday morning. In his latest political stunt to draw attention to an influx of illegal immigrants crossing the Mexican border into his state, Texas governor Greg Abbott sent two busloads of Venezuelan migrants to Washington, D.C.’s Naval Observatory Thursday morning, just outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas border officials seize more than 266 pounds of meth at US-Mexico bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas intercepted more than 266 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border last Friday. Officers with CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) encountered the illicit narcotics at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility, located in southern Texas, near McAllen. Officers discovered the...
Video captures Border Patrol rescuing five migrants struggling to cross Rio Grande
A Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team rescued five migrants as they struggled to cross a treacherous stretch of the Rio Grande recently. Video released by Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens shows the migrants frantically treading water as a Border Patrol agent jumps from the back of a jet ski to help them to safety.
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Majority of Texas voters polled support busing of migrants
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, says he will continue busing migrants to "sanctuary cities" around the nation, and he appears to have the support of Texas voters and border agents.
Comments / 0