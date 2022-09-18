ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS News

Special master calls hearing as Trump resists sharing info on classification

The special master appointed to review documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate holds the first hearing in the case Tuesday. Ahead of that hearing, Trump's legal team filed a motion opposing Judge Raymond Dearie's request that they provide information about any steps allegedly taken to declassify those records. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
CBS News

President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border

A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.
CBS News

Special master in Trump document probe signals intent to move quickly

The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team's reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. "We're going...
CBS News

Gunmen kill 10 people killed at pool hall in central Mexico

Armed attackers killed 10 people in a pool hall in an industrial region of central Mexico plagued by drug cartel-related violence, authorities said Thursday. The massacre happened on Wednesday night in the municipality of Tarimoro in Guanajuato state, according to the regional prosecutor's office. The bodies of nine men were...
Reuters

Trump's path to stall documents probe narrows after legal setbacks

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's bid to impede a criminal investigation into his possession of documents taken from the White House has begun to unravel, legal experts said, after courtroom setbacks including doubts expressed by judges about the former U.S. president's claim that he declassified records seized at his Florida home.
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Schumer up against clock, calendar, math

Congress is battling the clock and the calendar with fewer than three legislative days to fund the government. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who demonstrated to his colleagues this summer his appetite for backroom deals, is in a bind. Without a surefire route to adoption of a short-term measure to fund the government after Sept. 30, Schumer started the preliminary process on Thursday, expecting to work with colleagues over the weekend to try to hatch an eleventh hour plan that can get enough votes between Tuesday night and next Friday.
CBS News

Unruly passengers on planes can face fines and other consequences — but it's not clear how many reports lead to punishment

The rapid growth in the number of unruly, disruptive or downright violent passengers aboard planes was — and still is — a hot topic in the airline business. And the number of incidents was — and still is — alarming. Cellphone videos taken by other passengers show onboard fights, flight attendants being assaulted, other passengers being punched, offenders often duct taped to their seats and law enforcement escorting passengers off planes. Many incidents result in flights being diverted.
CBS News

Fmr. Pres. Donald Trump facing numerous legal issues across the country

An appeals court ruled the DOJ can continue its use of classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Plus, the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 is resuming hearings next week and more Capitol riot defendants face a judge. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks it all down.
CBS News

Families of 43 missing students protest outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, demanding extradition of suspect

Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. Hundreds gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday, with no visible police presence. Some carried pictures of the missing students...
CBS News

Trump claims presidents can declassify documents "even by thinking about it"

Presidents can declassify documents "even by thinking about it," former President Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that aired Wednesday night. The ex-president has insisted the scores of documents with classification markers the FBI discovered at Mar-a-Lago were actually declassified. But Trump's attorneys have resisted a request for information from special master Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting the seized documents, about whether those records were in fact declassified by the former president. Trump's lawyers argued in a letter to Dearie Monday that such a disclosure went beyond District Judge Aileen Cannon's order and could be part of Trump's defense, if he is indicted in the future.
CBS News

Court allows Justice Department to resume Mar-a-Lago probe

The Justice Department's investigation into documents marked as classified at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has resumed after an appeals court ruled in favor of the government. Trump claimed he declassified all the documents. Meanwhile, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to an interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
CBS News

New York Attorney General Letitia James sues Trump and The Trump Organization, seeking end to their business in the state and $250 million in relief

Alleging a widespread effort to manipulate property valuations by former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and their eponymous company, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday her office is suing them, seeking $250 million and an end to their operations in the state. James' office alleged in...
CBS News

CBS News

