Special master calls hearing as Trump resists sharing info on classification
The special master appointed to review documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate holds the first hearing in the case Tuesday. Ahead of that hearing, Trump's legal team filed a motion opposing Judge Raymond Dearie's request that they provide information about any steps allegedly taken to declassify those records. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
CBS Evening News, September 22, 2022
Court allows Justice Department to resume Mar-a-Lago probe; Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in parade shooting, returns home.
Feds seize "staggering" amount of meth in fake Adderal pills laced with it
Providence, R.I. — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier...
Passenger caught on video punching flight attendant during Mexico-to-L.A. flight
A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight from Mexico to Los Angeles was taken into custody after the plane landed Wednesday, CBS Los Angeles reports. The carrier said in a statement that the incident happened on Flight 377...
President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.
Special master in Trump document probe signals intent to move quickly
The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team's reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. "We're going...
Gunmen kill 10 people killed at pool hall in central Mexico
Armed attackers killed 10 people in a pool hall in an industrial region of central Mexico plagued by drug cartel-related violence, authorities said Thursday. The massacre happened on Wednesday night in the municipality of Tarimoro in Guanajuato state, according to the regional prosecutor's office. The bodies of nine men were...
Trump's path to stall documents probe narrows after legal setbacks
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's bid to impede a criminal investigation into his possession of documents taken from the White House has begun to unravel, legal experts said, after courtroom setbacks including doubts expressed by judges about the former U.S. president's claim that he declassified records seized at his Florida home.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Schumer up against clock, calendar, math
Congress is battling the clock and the calendar with fewer than three legislative days to fund the government. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who demonstrated to his colleagues this summer his appetite for backroom deals, is in a bind. Without a surefire route to adoption of a short-term measure to fund the government after Sept. 30, Schumer started the preliminary process on Thursday, expecting to work with colleagues over the weekend to try to hatch an eleventh hour plan that can get enough votes between Tuesday night and next Friday.
Unruly passengers on planes can face fines and other consequences — but it's not clear how many reports lead to punishment
The rapid growth in the number of unruly, disruptive or downright violent passengers aboard planes was — and still is — a hot topic in the airline business. And the number of incidents was — and still is — alarming. Cellphone videos taken by other passengers show onboard fights, flight attendants being assaulted, other passengers being punched, offenders often duct taped to their seats and law enforcement escorting passengers off planes. Many incidents result in flights being diverted.
Appeals court: DOJ can resume criminal probe of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal appeals court ruled the Justice Department can resume its investigation into classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The move is a blow to Trump, who is also the focus of several other investigations. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the latest in the legal saga.
Thousands still without power in Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona
President Biden approved a major disaster declaration to help Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. Chloe Demrovsky, president and CEO of the Disaster Recovery Institute International, joined CBS News to discuss what's next for the U.S. territory.
Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard calls for federal investigation
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into the legality of Florida officials sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green speaks with Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who is calling for federal prosecutors to take action.
Fmr. Pres. Donald Trump facing numerous legal issues across the country
An appeals court ruled the DOJ can continue its use of classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Plus, the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 is resuming hearings next week and more Capitol riot defendants face a judge. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks it all down.
Families of 43 missing students protest outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, demanding extradition of suspect
Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. Hundreds gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday, with no visible police presence. Some carried pictures of the missing students...
Trump claims presidents can declassify documents "even by thinking about it"
Presidents can declassify documents "even by thinking about it," former President Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that aired Wednesday night. The ex-president has insisted the scores of documents with classification markers the FBI discovered at Mar-a-Lago were actually declassified. But Trump's attorneys have resisted a request for information from special master Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting the seized documents, about whether those records were in fact declassified by the former president. Trump's lawyers argued in a letter to Dearie Monday that such a disclosure went beyond District Judge Aileen Cannon's order and could be part of Trump's defense, if he is indicted in the future.
Deadly protests erupt in cities across Iran after young woman dies in police custody
The U.S. is sanctioning Iran's "morality police," along with some of the country's top senior security officials, following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody. Jiyar Gol, a world affairs correspondent at the BBC, discusses the deadly protests now taking place in Iran on CBS News.
Court allows Justice Department to resume Mar-a-Lago probe
The Justice Department's investigation into documents marked as classified at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has resumed after an appeals court ruled in favor of the government. Trump claimed he declassified all the documents. Meanwhile, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to an interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues Trump and The Trump Organization, seeking end to their business in the state and $250 million in relief
Alleging a widespread effort to manipulate property valuations by former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and their eponymous company, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday her office is suing them, seeking $250 million and an end to their operations in the state. James' office alleged in...
