Presidents can declassify documents "even by thinking about it," former President Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that aired Wednesday night. The ex-president has insisted the scores of documents with classification markers the FBI discovered at Mar-a-Lago were actually declassified. But Trump's attorneys have resisted a request for information from special master Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting the seized documents, about whether those records were in fact declassified by the former president. Trump's lawyers argued in a letter to Dearie Monday that such a disclosure went beyond District Judge Aileen Cannon's order and could be part of Trump's defense, if he is indicted in the future.

POTUS ・ 17 HOURS AGO