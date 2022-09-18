Read full article on original website
Thousands still without power in Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona
President Biden approved a major disaster declaration to help Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. Chloe Demrovsky, president and CEO of the Disaster Recovery Institute International, joined CBS News to discuss what's next for the U.S. territory.
Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park — 1,500 miles away
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."
Locally sourced water company revives old mining town
An old mining town in Idaho has found new life thanks to a natural spring that's helped create jobs in a small community that was nearly shuttered. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
Ex-official pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare scandal
A man who once ran Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty to misspending tens of millions of dollars that were supposed to help families in need.
Rising from the ruins: Puerto Ricans reflect on progress, show "the path of what's possible" 5 years after Hurricane Maria
Vega Baja, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic flooding and sweeping power outages to Puerto Rico this week — five years after Hurricane Maria battered the island. But even as they face new challenges, many Puerto Ricans show resilience and strength as they continue to recover. Carlos...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may face backlash from voters over migrant flights
CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the backlash over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts as well as new polling showing a majority of Latino voters supporting Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.
Alabama halts Alan Miller's execution, citing shortage of time before deadline and trouble accessing his veins
Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing his veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after determining they couldn't get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline. Prison officials made the decision at about 11:30 p.m., he said.
Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"
A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack while hunting in Alaska; bear shot dead by family member
A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The child and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles from the state's largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
Passenger caught on video punching flight attendant
A man from California is banned for life from flying American Airlines and facing criminal charges after he was caught on camera punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Trump faces legal setbacks with New York attorney general's lawsuit, Mar-a-Lago case
A federal appeals court ruled the Justice Department can resume using documents marked as classified that were seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Meanwhile, New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Trump and three of his children alleging more than a decade of fraud in the Trump Organization. The former president denied the allegations, calling it a "witch hunt." CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to talk more about the ongoing investigations.
Local organizations raise money for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local organizations are working around the clock to help people in Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Riona caused major flooding through out the area. Local organizations say the need Puerto Rico varies from day to day from water, to gas, to clothing items, so that's why they're only collecting monetary donations right now to make sure residents in puerto rico get the most urgent supplies.
Boat captain charged in fatal parasailing trip off Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat captain has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with the parasailing death of an Illinois woman back in May. Two children, including the woman's son, were also injured in the incident. Authorities arrested 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch Thursday on one felony count of manslaughter in...
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleads guilty in fraud case
A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather. The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night. Before...
