Alaska State

CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
MACKAY, ID
Local
Alaska Government
CBS News

Alabama halts Alan Miller's execution, citing shortage of time before deadline and trouble accessing his veins

Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing his veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after determining they couldn't get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline. Prison officials made the decision at about 11:30 p.m., he said.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"

A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
RENO, NV
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Trump faces legal setbacks with New York attorney general's lawsuit, Mar-a-Lago case

A federal appeals court ruled the Justice Department can resume using documents marked as classified that were seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Meanwhile, New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Trump and three of his children alleging more than a decade of fraud in the Trump Organization. The former president denied the allegations, calling it a "witch hunt." CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to talk more about the ongoing investigations.
POTUS
CBS News

Local organizations raise money for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local organizations are working around the clock to help people in Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Riona caused major flooding through out the area. Local organizations say the need Puerto Rico varies from day to day from water, to gas, to clothing items, so that's why they're only collecting monetary donations right now to make sure residents in puerto rico get the most urgent supplies.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Boat captain charged in fatal parasailing trip off Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat captain has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with the parasailing death of an Illinois woman back in May. Two children, including the woman's son, were also injured in the incident. Authorities arrested 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch Thursday on one felony count of manslaughter in...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

