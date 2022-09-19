ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Migrant Attorneys Call For Criminal Probe Into Ron DeSantis' Cruel Martha's Vineyard 'Stunt'

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8PVb_0i0rYOpJ00

Attorneys for Venezuelan asylum seekers who were shipped to Martha’s Vineyard last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are calling for a criminal probe into the “shameful political stunt.”

“We strongly believe that criminal laws were broken by the perpetrators of this stunt,” read a letter from Boston’s Lawyers for Civil Rights sent Saturday to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

“This type of conspiracy to deprive our clients of their liberty and civil rights must be thoroughly investigated for violations ... of all applicable criminal laws,” LCR demanded.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also warned Sunday that he is considering legal action over similar human trafficking to his city by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has bused some 2,500 migrants to New York.

“Our legal team is looking at legal challenges ” against Texas, Adams said on CBS New York. “When you place someone [involuntarily] on a bus, we believe that skates the law. We’re not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that New Yorkers are [not] being treated in an unfair way,” he added.

The Venezuelan victims in Massachusetts were “induced to board planes and cross state lines under false pretenses,” landing far from where they had intended to be, according to LCR.

The group, which is representing 30 of the 48 people flown from Texas to the Massachusetts vacation Island Wednesday, charged that “individuals, working in concert with state officials, including the Florida governor, made numerous false promises [to the migrants] – including work opportunities, schooling for their children ... in order to induce them to travel.” They only learned of their true destination mid-flight, LCR noted.

They were conned in what amounted to a coordinated political “stunt” targeting vulnerable people as young as two years old, “based on their race and country of origin,” LCR wrote. The asylum seekers were “deprived of their liberty” by deception, the lawyers argued. The ruse additionally interfered with their clients’ ability to “comply with federal immigration obligations, such as attendance at hearings.”

The “cowardly” ploy reportedly placed their clients “in peril.” Upon arrival, a number of individuals had to be “rushed to the hospital, in need of medical care. Some now have immigration hearings as early as Monday thousands of miles away,” LCR said .

Since the DeSantis ploy, Abbott has sent two groups totaling some 150 asylum seekers — including a month-old baby — from his state to Vice President Kamala Harris ’ house.

The stunt could backfire on Republican governors attempting to “weaponize” human beings in the political clash. DeSantis, in particular, could face a major voter backlash in his state, home of the largest Venezuelan community in the nation.

Members of Florida’s Venezuelan community and supporters have roundly slammed DeSantis for his actions.

“Immigrants, especially in Florida, are a fundamental part of the local growth and economy,” local Venezuelan journalist Carlos Bohorquez told The Tampa Bay Times . “Trying to ignore our immigrants fleeing cruel regimes is an inhumane act.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 31

Carol Derie
2d ago

it's not cruel. open borders are cruel to us US citizens. This jeopardizes our way of life, safety, resources and health. Biden had no plan in place..that's what is cruel

Reply(15)
12
Consider This ...
2d ago

… now, now: Desantis is simply affording the good citizens of Martha’s Vineyard the opportunity to help oppressed peoples and, at the same time, experience the amazing beauty of diversity. Can’t wait until the migrants get the chance to mingle with their new neighbors!

Reply(2)
5
James Frame
2d ago

It was so cruel to send those illegals to the Vineyard . The community sent THEM to the hospital to be checked for diseases and Crab lice.Their not racist they just like their community wealthy and white with few exceptions.. They believed it would be in the best interest of the illegals to be sent where they would fit in better., Like New York, Chicago ,Minnesota ext ext anywhere but the Vineyard..

Reply(1)
5
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Vineyard#Venezuelan#Republican#Cbs New York#New Yorkers
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
