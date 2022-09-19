Read full article on original website
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: PUBLIC CAUTIONED TO STAY OUT OF MISSOURI RIVER RIVERBED IN AREA OF RAINBOW DAM DURING RESERVOIR WATER DRAWDOWN
GREAT FALLS, MT – On Sept. 25 NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from the current full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam. “The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman...
Agriculture Online
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when...
Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told
WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to discuss ways policymakers and the Department […] The post Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lanternflies from China causing millions of dollars in damage to US agriculture: expert
The invasive spotted lanternfly that has been popping up across the United States has been killing grapevines and destroying other crops, causing millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. agriculture industry, an expert told Fox News on Tuesday. Forrest Galante, outdoor adventurer and expert on the inch-long, polka-dotted insect...
modernfarmer.com
Rice Growers Continue to Battle Weedy Enemy
Agriculture technology is a double-edged sword. In some ways, it has made food production more efficient, boosting yields, reducing the time farmers and farmworkers spend in fields and allowing inputs to be more precise. But, as is the case in rice production, a farming innovation can sometimes backfire. One of...
modernfarmer.com
Drought Takes a Toll on Farmers and Ranchers Across the Country
Drought-stricken land across the US has resulted in decimated crop yields in many regions this year—and an uphill battle for American farmers. Around 40 percent of the country has been experiencing drought for over 100 consecutive days. This year, the Central and Southern Great Plains have taken the brunt of the drought. The area, where a lack of precipitation has crippled the cotton and sorghum wheat crop (mostly used for animal feed), runs south from Nebraska through Texas. As of July, the USDA reported that the states with the worst dry conditions include California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.
voguebusiness.com
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
Agriculture Online
Ag groups receive grant to transition U.S. beef to carbon neutral
American Farmland Trust was awarded a $30 million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The organization will partner with the Integrity Beef Alliance, Indigo Agriculture, Earth Optics, Freedman Heirs Foundation, AgriWebb, Regenified, OpenTEAM, and U.S. Biochar Initiative to transition the U.S. beef supply chain to carbon neutral. The...
beefmagazine.com
Off-farm income essential for ag economy
U.S. farmers’ and ranchers’ growing dependence on off-farm employment and income reveals the growing economic interconnection of rural communities and surrounding cities. According to a study by researchers at the University of Missouri, 82% of U.S. farm household income now comes from off-farm sources. The study was commissioned by CoBank and completed in partnership with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Agriculture Online
Using Cover Crops with Fall Manure Applications
Corn silage harvest is in process, and this will free up farm fields for manure application. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators have started the fall manure application season which will continue through soybean and corn harvest next month. To best capture the nutrients in manure, manure should be incorporated during application or as soon as possible afterwards. Livestock producers should also consider using cover crops to capture more of the manure nutrients, especially the nitrogen, and also prevent soil erosion.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 21, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the Inflation Reduction Act which had $459 billion included and there’s hope that some of the money for climate-smart agriculture could help out West. About $20 billion is available for those program as well as $5 billion on forestry programs. Western grower groups are asking for immediate drought relief from this program including short-term funding to generate water savings. The bill does include $4 billion for drought programs, as Max explains.
Agriculture Online
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
