carolinacoastonline.com
Rudy Schwanda, 79; incomplete
Lt. Colonel Rudy Schwanda, USMC (Retired), 79, of New Bern, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Monroe Johnson, 81; service September 25
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his sister’s home in Beaufort. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bobbie Mize, 87; service September 24
Bobbie S. Mize, 87, of Cape Carteret, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 24th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, with Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends...
carolinacoastonline.com
Keith Moore Sr., 83; service September 21
Keith Moore Sr., 83, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 20th, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kayla Davis, 30; incomplete
Kayla Davis, 30, of Gloucester, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Snyder, 78; service September 23
Mary A. Snyder, 78, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. James Clark. Mary was born on May 19,...
carolinacoastonline.com
W. Peyton Bates, 83; service September 23
W. Peyton Bates, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 23rd, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Wesley “Peyton” was born on June 6, 1939, in Columbia, South Carolina,...
kiss951.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
WITN
Two fish kills reported around or along New River in Sneads Ferry
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fish kills have been reported in Sneads Ferry in the past week. The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch says that the first one was on Sept. 13th, when a citizen reported seeing dead fish of all sizes in Everett Lake, in the Chadwick Stores neighborhood of the community. The neighborhood is found along the Fullard Creek at the mouth of the New River.
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles Cavett, 69; no service
Charles David Cavett, 69, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He is survived by his five cousins, JoAnn N. Woodard of Kinston; Namon A. Nassef of Pensacola, FL; Michael Earl Cole of Newport; Lisa Carraway of Suffolk, VA; and Lori C. Warren of Beaufort.
Benjamin Ellis House, a historical bed and breakfast in New Bern, North Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Benjamin Ellis House in New Bern, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Nestled in the heart of downtown New Bern, North Carolina, lies Benjamin Ellis House, a bed and breakfast located in an 1853 historic home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Philip Fulcher, 59; service September 24
Philip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. It is with sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Philip Raymond Fulcher. The first-born son to Ray & Gloria Fulcher on April 19,1963, Philip would grow to live a peaceful and quiet life in his hometown of Atlantic until the age of 59. The home he shared with his brother David was his happy place and the place that he was most content. This became even more the case after receiving a genetic lung disease diagnosis of Alpha 1 that would soon begin to limit his physical abilities.
wcti12.com
Carteret County man arrested, charged with larceny of motor vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Newport man was arrested by Onslow County law enforcement and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Officials said a 1989 Ford Mustang was stolen from Precision Motorsports on 523 Freedom Way in Jacksonville. Michael Edward Moss, 32, was arrested after police viewed video...
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
WITN
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
carolinacoastonline.com
SBI investigates Swansboro fire
Chief Dave Degnan of the Swansboro Fire Department said the investigation of a house fire has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. Firefighters called to battle the blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie and Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department.
newbernnow.com
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church Welcomes the Public to First Service Since Hurricane Florence
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church sustained extensive damage from Hurricane Florence and are finally opening their doors four years later for the first Eucharistic Service on Sept. 23, 2022. The public is welcome to participate in a one-hour service with Christ Episcopal Church’s choral group, gospel music with an organ accompaniment.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cancer survivor registration underway for ACS Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast
— The 2022 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast is set for 2:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Carteret Community College (CCC), and registration is currently underway for participants, especially cancer survivors. “Relay is not just a fun way to raise money for cancer...
coastalreview.org
Harkers Island bridge construction progresses
The sun sets last week behind the $60 million bridge under construction between Straits and Harkers Island in Carteret County. The project, which began in late 2021, is to replace two bridges that connect Harkers Island and the mainland, including the Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge. Both are more than 50 years old, and the sole new fixed-span bridge will offer improved capacity and access in emergencies and hurricane evacuations, transportation officials said. The new bridge is about one-third complete and work is set to ramp up again Oct. 1 after the moratorium on in-water work to protect fish spawning that has been in place since April is over. The contractor is expected to shift traffic to the new structure in October 2024. The old drawbridge is to be removed by early 2025 but the other, Bridge No. 96, will be left in place as a fishing pier. A traffic shift on island side is expected next week in preparation of the resumption of in-water work. Photo: Dylan Ray.
