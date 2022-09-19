ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Prep Volleyball: Shady Spring and Greenbrier West pick up tournament wins

By Rusty Udy
 2 days ago
File Photo by Heather Belcher

Shady Spring and Greenbrier West were crowned champions for their respective tournaments played Saturday.

The Tigers did not drop a set on their way to winning the Bridgeport VolleyBrawl Tournament, beating Morgantown, 2-0, in the championship match.

Shady won all of its matches, 2-0, which included victories over Pendleton County, as well as Class AAA foes, Parkersburg, Martinsburg along with the Mohigans.

“I think the girls have realized how important it is to mesh as a team and play together. Our communication at times has been a struggle but this weekend I saw some wonderful communication especially during the last two matches,” Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. “All the girls played and performed well and their willingness to compete, work together and win is what got us the victories this weekend.”

As a team Shady Spring averaged 25 kills per set, along with 23 digs and nearly two blocks. The Tigers had a 92.6 serving percentage as a team.

Greenbrier West was also dominant in pool play at the Nicholas County Invitational winning 11 of the 12 sets that it played.

The Cavaliers picked up 2-0 wins over Roane County, Independence, Westside, Wyoming East and PikeView, while splitting their two sets with Nicholas County.

In the championship round, West defeated Wyoming East, 2-1 in the semifinals before topping Roane County, 2-1 in the title match.

