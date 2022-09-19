Has a little bit of the wick left to burn, and he wants to make the most of the time that remains before the light goes out. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting titleholder will toe the line against Peter Queally in the Bellator 285 lightweight main event on Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. Henderson has compiled a 6-6 record since he joined the Bellator MMA roster in 2016. The MMA Lab mainstay last appeared at Bellator 273, where he eked out a split decision over Islam Mamedov in their three-round encounter on Jan. 29. Queally, meanwhile, has won two of his past three bouts. The SBG Ireland rep last fought in November, when he succumbed to punches from Patricky Freire in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO