MMA Fighting
Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury
Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
Daniel Rodriguez Reveals Li Jingliang Rocked Him Several Times During Their UFC 279 Fight
Li Jingliang hits hard, and Daniel Rodriguez felt that first hand. It’s been a few weeks since Rodriguez got a split decision over Jingliang at UFC 279 on short notice after a crazy fight week. It is a controversial decision as many fans, and 21 of 23 media members scored the fight for Jingliang.
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally
Has a little bit of the wick left to burn, and he wants to make the most of the time that remains before the light goes out. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting titleholder will toe the line against Peter Queally in the Bellator 285 lightweight main event on Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. Henderson has compiled a 6-6 record since he joined the Bellator MMA roster in 2016. The MMA Lab mainstay last appeared at Bellator 273, where he eked out a split decision over Islam Mamedov in their three-round encounter on Jan. 29. Queally, meanwhile, has won two of his past three bouts. The SBG Ireland rep last fought in November, when he succumbed to punches from Patricky Freire in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information
Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
MMAmania.com
First UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie reveals pregnancy
Germaine de Randamie will be a mother come March 2023. “The Iron Lady” announced the news of her pregnancy earlier today (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) via Instagram and had the following to say. “Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” de Randamie said. “WE...
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira, Glover Teixeira trade punches in wild sparring session
Fighters often talk about the wild sparring sessions in the gym that help prepare them for wars in the cage. That’s exactly what Alex Pereira appears to be doing as he gets ready to clash with Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. As he anxiously awaits...
Exclusive: Chael Sonnen On Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: ‘We’ve Never Tested Two Pure Kickboxers’ In The UFC
Chael Sonnen believes the UFC 281 main event will set a precedent inside the Octagon. The middleweight division’s next title fight will be between defending champ Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The stylistic matchup is anticipated to be a good one as Pereira has previously beat Adesanya twice in the ring, with one of those wins coming by knockout.
mmanews.com
Song Yadong Reacts To TKO Loss To Cory Sandhagen
UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong has spoken out for the first time since his loss to Cory Sandhagen in his first-career UFC main event. Sandhagen vs. Yadong lived up to the hype at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. In an epic headliner, the two bantamweight brawlers went back and forth and entertained UFC fans for as long as the fight lasted.
Yardbarker
Rivalries: Georgi Karakhanyan
Some sixteen years and nearly 50 professional bouts into his mixed martial arts journey, Georgi Karakhanyan remains on speed dial for promotions who value entertainment above all else. Karakhanyan, 37, will answer Bellator MMA’s call to arms yet again when he faces Kane Mousah in a Bellator 285 lightweight prelim...
