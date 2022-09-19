ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally

Has a little bit of the wick left to burn, and he wants to make the most of the time that remains before the light goes out. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting titleholder will toe the line against Peter Queally in the Bellator 285 lightweight main event on Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. Henderson has compiled a 6-6 record since he joined the Bellator MMA roster in 2016. The MMA Lab mainstay last appeared at Bellator 273, where he eked out a split decision over Islam Mamedov in their three-round encounter on Jan. 29. Queally, meanwhile, has won two of his past three bouts. The SBG Ireland rep last fought in November, when he succumbed to punches from Patricky Freire in the second round of their Bellator 270 rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ryan
Person
Jay Rodriguez
Person
Jesus
Person
Hulk
Person
Lachlan
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information

Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

First UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie reveals pregnancy

Germaine de Randamie will be a mother come March 2023. “The Iron Lady” announced the news of her pregnancy earlier today (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) via Instagram and had the following to say. “Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” de Randamie said. “WE...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Combat#Rnc
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Chael Sonnen On Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: ‘We’ve Never Tested Two Pure Kickboxers’ In The UFC

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC 281 main event will set a precedent inside the Octagon. The middleweight division’s next title fight will be between defending champ Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The stylistic matchup is anticipated to be a good one as Pereira has previously beat Adesanya twice in the ring, with one of those wins coming by knockout.
UFC
mmanews.com

Song Yadong Reacts To TKO Loss To Cory Sandhagen

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong has spoken out for the first time since his loss to Cory Sandhagen in his first-career UFC main event. Sandhagen vs. Yadong lived up to the hype at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. In an epic headliner, the two bantamweight brawlers went back and forth and entertained UFC fans for as long as the fight lasted.
UFC
Yardbarker

Rivalries: Georgi Karakhanyan

Some sixteen years and nearly 50 professional bouts into his mixed martial arts journey, Georgi Karakhanyan remains on speed dial for promotions who value entertainment above all else. Karakhanyan, 37, will answer Bellator MMA’s call to arms yet again when he faces Kane Mousah in a Bellator 285 lightweight prelim...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy