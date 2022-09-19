Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball
A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. The Authorities stated that heavy rainfall might be the reason after a trash truck overturned and crashed. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries following the crash. The identity of the driver was...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall
FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
mynews4.com
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
Reno Air Races confirm pilot Aaron Hogue died in fatal crash Sunday
The Reno Air Racing Association confirmed at a press conference Monday that L-29 pilot Aaron Hogue, 61, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race on Sunday. “While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everybody to think, pray and honor Aaron for his passion for life and certainly his passion...
KOLO TV Reno
Rains close Northwest Reno library
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
FAA to investigate fatal single-jet crash at Reno Air Races; pilot's name not released
5:37 p.m. update: Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, provided a brief update Sunday at the terminal at Stead Airport on the fatal jet crash. ...
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
mynews4.com
Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake
Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
KOLO TV Reno
Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
calcoasttimes.com
Paso Robles man killed while racing jet in Reno
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
2news.com
Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke
After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware remodeling through October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware (formerly known as Menegon’s Ace Hardware) is remodeling through the months of September and October. The remodel will be making room for thousands of new products and changes to the layout. New products will range across all departments...
