New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers football hosts Iowa in primetime Big Ten matchup

The Rutgers football team faces a tall task to begin its in-conference schedule, hosting Iowa in a nationally televised game on Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) are looking to break a 19-game losing streak at home in Big Ten play. “We just take every game one game at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer hits road to face Wisconsin

This Friday night, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will be in Madison, Wisconsin, to take on Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights (4-1-2, 1-0-0) are coming off of a five-game homestand in which they went unbeaten with two ties and three wins. Rutgers' last match was a dominant 4-2 victory over...
MADISON, WI
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer wins Big Ten opener over Northwestern

Yesterday evening, the Rutgers men’s soccer team opened up Big Ten play by defeating Northwestern 4-2. The win extended the Scarlet Knights’ (4-1-2, 1-0-0) unbeaten streak to five games and extended their win streak to three games. Rutgers started the scoring in the 2nd minute of the game...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton honors legendary football coach

HAMMONTON—There were plenty of smiles and laughs and even a few tears as Hammonton High School honored former head football coach and athletic director Joe Cacia at a halftime ceremony last week during the football game against Highland Regional. Following remarks by several dignitaries and Cacia’s son, J.R., a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country

Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Halloween House Coming to Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ

Ready for some cool Halloween fun? The Halloween House is coming to Quaker Bridge Mall starting October 1st and you're going to love it. Have you heard of it? The website says it's an "immersive, one of a kind Halloween experience where you are transported to an all Halloween world. Everyone of our impeccably detailed, fully realized rooms is a different Halloween theme (including Stranger Things and The Nightmare Before Christmas) designed to make every Halloween lover's experience unforgettable.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT

On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

