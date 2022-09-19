Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Crust Integrity' At South Jersey Pizzeria
Tomato coal-fired pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to South Jersey. Portnoy reviewed a slice of "Tomato Pie City" at Marcello's Coal-Fired Restaurant & Pizza in Bordentown. The CEO specifically asked for the tomato pie. Noting the "integrity" of the crust, he dove...
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
This Asian Fusion Restaurant is Expanding to Princeton NJ This Fall!
If you haven't heard of Ani Ramen House, they're a New Jersey-based asian fusion restaurant with 7 locations around the state. And according to NJ.com, they're about to open their 8th location in downtown Princeton this fall!. Their new location will be at 140 Nassau St., with plans to open...
As Philly DA Larry Krasner’s World Turns: On Pace For Record Death
The Philadelphia Inquirer has compiled a report, that is shining the spotlight and casting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a very bad light. The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that "nearly eight people on average were shot every day" during the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In the report, The Inquirer confirmed...
Food Network’s Guy Fieri to Feature Northfield, NJ, Restaurant Again
Food Network's Guy Fieri will once again be bringing his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" TV show to South Jersey this week as Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield will be featured on the show. The segment, according to Carluccio's Facebook page, will air this Friday (September 23rd) at 9 PM.
Halloween House Coming to Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ
Ready for some cool Halloween fun? The Halloween House is coming to Quaker Bridge Mall starting October 1st and you're going to love it. Have you heard of it? The website says it's an "immersive, one of a kind Halloween experience where you are transported to an all Halloween world. Everyone of our impeccably detailed, fully realized rooms is a different Halloween theme (including Stranger Things and The Nightmare Before Christmas) designed to make every Halloween lover's experience unforgettable.
atlanticcityweekly.com
On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT
On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
