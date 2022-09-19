Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer hits road to face Wisconsin
This Friday night, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will be in Madison, Wisconsin, to take on Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights (4-1-2, 1-0-0) are coming off of a five-game homestand in which they went unbeaten with two ties and three wins. Rutgers' last match was a dominant 4-2 victory over...
Daily Targum
Rutgers football hosts Iowa in primetime Big Ten matchup
The Rutgers football team faces a tall task to begin its in-conference schedule, hosting Iowa in a nationally televised game on Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) are looking to break a 19-game losing streak at home in Big Ten play. “We just take every game one game at...
Daily Targum
No. 4 Rutgers women's soccer travels to face rival No. 8 Penn State
After opening in-conference play with a 2-0 win against Ohio State, Rutgers women’s soccer will travel across state lines on Thursday to take on Penn State. The No. 4 Scarlet Knights (9-0-0, 1-0-0) enter Thursday’s matchup with 29 goals for and 5 goals against. Rutgers, who is coming...
Scarlet Nation
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Rutgers Football's schedule
Following a 16-14 win against Temple, Rutgers Football will head back home this upcoming weekend for a matchup against Iowa under the lights. But before that, let's take a look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Scarlet Knights schedule. Thanks to the ESPN...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Targum
Looking into U. waste management, recycling systems
Rutgers oversees its recycling and sustainability programs through the University’s Institutional Planning and Operations (IPO). Programs include the 32-acre solar canopy that powers 60 percent of Livingston campus, the University’s network of e-scooters and the campus single-stream recycling system, according to IPO's website. The recycling program ensures plastic,...
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Daily Targum
The Yard eateries, ranked: Starbucks triumphs, El Jefe's flops
The Yard @ College Avenue is undoubtedly the epicenter of Rutgers—New Brunswick. Gorgeous apartments tower over a luscious green courtyard scattered with Adirondack chairs and a giant TV screen perfect for watching Rutgers football. That said, the Yard is also home to some of the most popular food spots...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU
Thieves who crashed a stolen car into a civilian vehicle were captured moments later on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University after a pursuit on Route 4 at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour, responders said. The white Audi had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes when police began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting
Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are. The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford. They...
Two Trenton teens charged with breaking into cars in Lawrence
Two Trenton teens, one of whom allegedly had a Glock handgun in his possession, have been charged for allegedly breaking into a car parked at the Society Hill townhouse development near the Brunswick Traffic Circle, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 17 and 18, were...
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
baristanet.com
Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local
Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
Comments / 0