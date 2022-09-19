ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer hits road to face Wisconsin

This Friday night, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will be in Madison, Wisconsin, to take on Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights (4-1-2, 1-0-0) are coming off of a five-game homestand in which they went unbeaten with two ties and three wins. Rutgers' last match was a dominant 4-2 victory over...
MADISON, WI
Daily Targum

Rutgers football hosts Iowa in primetime Big Ten matchup

The Rutgers football team faces a tall task to begin its in-conference schedule, hosting Iowa in a nationally televised game on Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) are looking to break a 19-game losing streak at home in Big Ten play. “We just take every game one game at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Looking into U. waste management, recycling systems

Rutgers oversees its recycling and sustainability programs through the University’s Institutional Planning and Operations (IPO). Programs include the 32-acre solar canopy that powers 60 percent of Livingston campus, the University’s network of e-scooters and the campus single-stream recycling system, according to IPO's website. The recycling program ensures plastic,...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Daily Targum

The Yard eateries, ranked: Starbucks triumphs, El Jefe's flops

The Yard @ College Avenue is undoubtedly the epicenter of Rutgers—New Brunswick. Gorgeous apartments tower over a luscious green courtyard scattered with Adirondack chairs and a giant TV screen perfect for watching Rutgers football. That said, the Yard is also home to some of the most popular food spots...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local

Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

