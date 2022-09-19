Read full article on original website
There Were Reportedly Only Two Royals At The Queen's Bedside When She Died
When Queen Elizabeth II became gravely ill on September 8, 2022, her doctors were clearly distressed. Buckingham Palace released a statement that worried royal watchers worldwide: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC).
'Bound In Shackles': Royal Aide Confesses Queen Elizabeth Put A Time Limit On King Charles' Reign Months Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, may be rolling in her grave now that King Charles has taken the throne. Months prior to her death, the Queen devised a specific plan for how the royal family should move forward after she had passed.
Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort
Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back...
King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial
King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Inside Queen’s private burial with three poignant final acts before coffin lowered into vault
THE Queen will be reunited with her beloved husband Prince Philip after an emotional private burial. But before her coffin is lowered into the vault alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, there will be three poignant final acts to mark the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Following her state funeral, which...
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Engagement Ring: Get the Look
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are many engagement rings that will go down in history as one of "the greats"—those that are forever memorialized online and in our memories. And when it comes to the royals, as we've seen time and time again, no celebrity engagement ring can infiltrate their distinction of "most iconic". Specifically, the engagement ring that Prince Philip once gave to Queen Elizabeth II is etched into history as a wedding staple.
Emotional King Charles left in tears during the Queen's funeral
King Charles became visibly emotional today (19 September) during the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 people. The late monarch will be buried next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor during a private ceremony later on. Her Majesty’s funeral will likely be one...
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Unusually Tactile’ as They Visit Troops Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Body Language Expert Says
Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed to 'find and give comfort via touch' at a Sept. 16 visit to greet troops ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, body language expert says.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying the torch for Europe's female royals. After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8, Queen Margrethe, 82, of Denmark has become Europe's only ruling female monarch. Having reigned for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died...
The Queen's Death Bumps Up The Line Of Succession & Here's What It Means For Will & Harry
Now that Queen Elizabeth II is dead and her son Charles has inherited the role of king, the line of succession is getting a bump and many royal family members will have shiny new titles going forward. For starters, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles officially ascended the British throne...
Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault
Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
Every Emotional Photo of the Queen's Children Guarding Her Coffin
For several minutes on Friday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood silent vigil at their mom's coffin in London's Westminster Hall as mourners continued to pay respects In a historic moment on Friday night, Queen Elizabeth's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — came together at their mother's coffin for an emotional Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall. ...
Rainbow Appears Over the Palace of Westminster Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has laid in state at Westminster Hall since Tuesday, and will proceed from Westminster Palace during the funeral proceedings A rainbow broke through the clouds over Westminster Palace in London on Sunday, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been lying in state ahead of the late monarch's funeral proceedings. A local government official tweeted a photo of the marvelous sky, writing: "The most incredible rainbow over the Palace of Westminster on the eve of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. " The beautiful rainbow was photographed over...
The Queen’s Funeral Had Few Errors, But Australia’s Channel Nine TV Commentators Got Caught Out Identifying UK Prime Minister
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has already gone down in history as a once-in-a-lifetime event, with huge praise reaped on both the organizers and the tireless broadcasters coordinating events and beaming them across the world. All except… Two Australian commentators, Tracey Grimshaw and Peter Overton, working for the Channel Nine network were clearly caught on the hop as they were tasked with naming the high-profile arrivals at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral service of Her Majesty. Having announced the likes of US President Joe Biden, French premier Emmanuel Macron and other world dignitaries, they presumably thought their work was done,...
Palace shares royal family photo taken 75 years ago
Buckingham Palace has shared a poignant photograph of the royal family taken 75 years ago, to honour Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday (19 September) following a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The coffin, carried by eight...
