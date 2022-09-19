Read full article on original website
Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents
Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
National Voter Registration Day reminds Arkansans to prepare for Election Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day, which was started in 2012 by the National Association of Secretaries of State. It's a coordinated effort from local, state, and national organizations to urge people to register to vote. Hundreds of thousands of people take...
Jen Standerfer On The Record
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Jen Standerfer is running to represent Arkansas House District 13. She talked with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record about her positions on the issues.Watch Part 1 of the interview above and Part 2 below.
Poll: Issue 1 sees support; Issues 2 and 3 a mixed bag
Three legislative-referred amendment proposals could all pass this November, although one measure has more support than the other two. A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 835 likely Arkansas voters found a plurality of support for Issue 1, which would allow the Arkansas legislature to call itself into special session. Under the current state constitution, only the governor can call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
Group forms to oppose higher threshold for amendment, initiated act passage
A legislative question committee announced its formation Tuesday (Sept. 20) to oppose Issue 2, a legislative-referred constitutional amendment proposal that would require a 60% voting threshold for new amendments or initiatives. Issue 2, the “Constitutional Amendment and Ballot Initiative Reform Amendment”, would change the number of votes required for approval...
Chris Jones wants to walk in Arkansans' shoes during run for governor
Quick with a quip or colloquialism, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones counts everyone he meets as a potential constituent. Jones has been traveling to Arkansas' 75 counties, talking with voters, walking a mile with those willing to join him and making a case to be the state's next executive leader.
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
Another Poll Shows Sanders with Commanding Lead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Another new poll has been released showing Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a commanding lead in the general election. The poll, released by Remington Research Group, shows Sanders with a 25-point lead. “Arkansans want a conservative leader with bold plans to create high-paying jobs, increase access to...
New lottery game launches in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s new LOTTO game is Wednesday at 9 p.m. The starting jackpot is $250,000. If no one wins the jackpot, it will increase for the drawing on Saturday based on sales of the game. "It’s exciting to...
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan
Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST
Talk Business and Politics along with Hendrix College releasing new polling on the topic of recreational marijuana.
November election is 50 days out: What dates do Arkansans need to know before the general election
50 days from now the general election will take place. Here are important dates leading up to Nov. 8.
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
