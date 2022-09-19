ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday

Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
2 best scenarios for Ravens if they don’t franchise tag Lamar Jackson in 2023 NFL offseason

After a tumultuous offseason that consisted of back-and-forth negotiations, the Baltimore Ravens and franchise superstar Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension. As a result of this, Jackson will be playing out the 2022-23 NFL year on an expiring contract opening up all kinds of exciting possibilities heading into the 2023 offseason.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
Look: Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Message For Ravens

Rex Ryan sounded off on his former team's defensive performance on Sunday. The Ravens gave up a 21-point lead to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in just one quarter after largely dominating offensively. Appearing on "Get Up," Ryan had plenty to say about it to Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark.
