Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low

When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
QUEENS, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Jose Siri is missed by Astros, welcomed by Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri said all the right things leading up to his first meeting with his former Astros team. How he appreciated the opportunity they gave him after nearly eight years in the minors. How he was looking forward to seeing them this week at Tropicana Field and next week in Houston. And, with a broad smile, how he was hoping to show them what they’re missing since trading him Aug. 1 to the Rays.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Julio Rodriguez (back) still out Monday afternoon for Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is out of the lineup again for Monday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels. Rodriguez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to lower-back tightness and he will end up missing the final three games of the Mariners' series with the Angels. Dylan Moore will make another start in center field in place of Rodriguez while J.P. Crawford handles the leadoff role again.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game

The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

LINE: Mariners -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Oakland has a 24-49 record in home games and a 54-94 record overall. The Athletics are 37-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Seattle is...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin hitting second in Oakland's Tuesday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Machin will man the hot corner after Jonah Bride was kept on the bench at home versus Seattle's right-hander Luis Castillo. numberFire's models project Machin to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Here are the upcoming free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP Anthony Bass (club option), RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. Picking up Bass’ $3 million option seems like an easy call for the Blue...
NFL

