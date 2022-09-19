Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Yardbarker
Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low
When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
Jose Siri is missed by Astros, welcomed by Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri said all the right things leading up to his first meeting with his former Astros team. How he appreciated the opportunity they gave him after nearly eight years in the minors. How he was looking forward to seeing them this week at Tropicana Field and next week in Houston. And, with a broad smile, how he was hoping to show them what they’re missing since trading him Aug. 1 to the Rays.
Is it Time to Move on From the Astros Cheating Scandal?
The Houston Astros continue to succeed no matter the circumstance. So, is it time to finally move on?
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Yardbarker
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
The Guardians and White Sox were tied at three in the seventh inning with the Guardians threatening to take back momentum in a pivotal game and series. Amed Rosario rounded third as a ball was hit in shallow left field and Elvis Andrus attempted to throw him out and home and Rosario was called out.
Houston Astros Clinch American League West, First Round Playoff Bye
With their 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night, the Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West division title in six years. The Astros also clinched a bye from the new Wild Card Series round of the postseason.
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) still out Monday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is out of the lineup again for Monday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels. Rodriguez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to lower-back tightness and he will end up missing the final three games of the Mariners' series with the Angels. Dylan Moore will make another start in center field in place of Rodriguez while J.P. Crawford handles the leadoff role again.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record
In 1986 the Houston Astros set their franchise record for most shutouts in a season at 19, as of Sept 21., they are only two off that total.
ESPN
Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2
LINE: Mariners -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Oakland has a 24-49 record in home games and a 54-94 record overall. The Athletics are 37-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Seattle is...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
GAME UPDATES: How Angels Beat Rangers Tuesday
Texas starts a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
MLB・
WATCH: Will Brennan Gets His First Major League Hit In Debut
Cleveland prospect, Will Brennan, gets his first Major League in debut against Chicago.
Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets playoff berth goes viral
The legend of The Bach only continues to grow. The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin hitting second in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Machin will man the hot corner after Jonah Bride was kept on the bench at home versus Seattle's right-hander Luis Castillo. numberFire's models project Machin to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MLB
Here are the upcoming free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP Anthony Bass (club option), RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. Picking up Bass’ $3 million option seems like an easy call for the Blue...
NFL・
