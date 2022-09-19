ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

constitutionalist texan
2d ago

Isn’t that what your boy Joey promised them?? Now it’s time for the bleeding heart liberals to open up their homes and pocket books to take care of them. Don’t you agree?

Daily Mail

Ted Cruz brands Joe Biden 'the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet' and slams Dems for branding Martha's Vineyard flight a 'humanitarian crisis' while ignoring deaths of 50 migrants in truck in Texas

Senator Ted Cruz branded Joe Biden 'the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet' as the war over GOP governors moving illegal immigrants to liberal cities and areas escalates. During an appearance on Fox’s Hannity Friday night, the GOP lawmaker said: 'The Democrats did not think it was...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Venezuelans slam DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

TAMPA — Members of the Venezuelan community and local advocates on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two charter planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard , a traditional summer destination for celebrities and public figures. William Diaz, a community leader in Central Florida and founder of the Casa de Venezuela network in the U.S., said DeSantis doesn’t care about immigrants and he’s only paying attention to the midterm elections in November. Casa de Venezuela promotes democracy and freedom, and helps Venezuelan refugees.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Boston

Immigration attorneys arrive on Martha's Vineyard to help migrants

EDGARTOWN (CBS) - In the migrants' second day on the island, immigration attorneys started showing up to Edgartown to help. Roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants were dropped off on private planes on Wednesday afternoon. They say they came from San Antonio, Texas, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is claiming he sent them. The migrants did not know where they were being sent, and the people of Martha's Vineyard had no idea they were coming. Still, St. Andrew's Church and local volunteer groups rushed to help, housing the migrants, and providing donations of clothing and food. "If the intention of those who...
EDGARTOWN, MA

