Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Governor requests Federal Assistance for West Alaska storm
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has requested a federal disaster declaration for the 2022 September West Coast Storm. The request for federal assistance asked the President to issue a declaration of a major disaster and activate federal public and individual grant programs. The request also asks that the President provide for a 100% federal share through the declaration, to support Alaska’s rural, insular, and predominantly Alaska Native communities impacted by this historic event.
kinyradio.com
Oil price drop endangers plan to fund Alaska schools a year early
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - North Slope oil prices are expected to run well below spring predictions, endangering a bonus year of K-12 school funding approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state legislators. The change to the state’s outlook was made public in a notice published Monday by the Alaska...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy establishes recreational marijuana task force
Governor Mike Dunleavy's photo in the Hall of Governors at the Alaska State Capitol. (Photo by James Brooks) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued an administrative order to establish the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana. The purpose of the task force is to review...
kinyradio.com
notn 9-19 am
Governor Mike Dunleavy, during a briefing update Sunday, provided updates on flooding damage in several western Alaskan coastal communities. CBJ has partnered with Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to study a possible transportation corridor to connect Juneau with the north end of Douglas Island. Two entities in Juneau...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Article projects Alaska's population in 2050, predicts growth to slow
The low scenario uses a net migration rate of -1 percent, which is close to Alaska’s rate since 2016. The high scenario uses a net migration rate of 0.5 percent. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It is projected that Alaska's population will increase by 24,800 people from 2021 to 2050, according to an article in the September Alaska Economic Trends.
kinyradio.com
Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) — Flood waters have started to recede in some parts of Alaska after the worst storm in a half-century battered the western coast, revealing debris that towering Bering Sea waves flung onto beaches and seaside communities. The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was waning Sunday...
kinyradio.com
Alaska's median rent pegged at $1,276
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Rentals in Alaska and why rates are increasing was the topic of an article in the September edition of Alaska Economic Trends. Alaska’s survey-wide median adjusted rent was $1,276 in March, an 8 percent increase from the previous year. Trends is prepared by the Alaska...
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Heritage Lecture on Constitutional Convention to be held Tuesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture by former Juneau Mayor and Alaska Attorney General Bruce Botelho on Tuesday regarding a Constitutional Convention. On November 8, Alaskans will be asked to answer the question, “Shall there be a Constitutional Convention?”. The proposition, which was initially...
RELATED PEOPLE
kinyradio.com
Alaska joins letter calling for credit card companies to avoid targeting firearms-related businesses
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Attorney General Treg Taylor has joined 21 other states in an open letter to President Joe Biden and the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa denouncing their recent decisions to "unfairly discriminate" against one type of vendor over another. Recently the International Organization for Standardization...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Food Policy Council receives investment from National Anti-Hunger Organization
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Food Policy Council announced a new partnership Monday with MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, a national anti-hunger organization, to further their efforts to curb hunger. AFPC is one of 13 new partners in MAZON’s Emerging Advocacy Fund, a nationwide effort to support and...
Comments / 0