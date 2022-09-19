The low scenario uses a net migration rate of -1 percent, which is close to Alaska’s rate since 2016. The high scenario uses a net migration rate of 0.5 percent. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It is projected that Alaska's population will increase by 24,800 people from 2021 to 2050, according to an article in the September Alaska Economic Trends.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO