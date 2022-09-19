Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
Paul Finebaum Predicting Major College Football Coach Firing
Paul Finebaum thinks the writing is on the wall for Bryan Harsin at Auburn. The ESPN college football analyst doesn't see Harsin lasting much longer at Auburn. The Tigers were shellacked by Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday night. Finebaum says it feels like it's over for Harsin at Auburn. “Yes,...
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
College Football World Furious With Coaches' Poll Ranking
The Week 4 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released earlier on Sunday afternoon. As always, fans have some complaints with the latest college football top 25 poll. In particular, fans are upset that Michigan State is still ranked ahead of Washington. Fans aren't happy, and they have a right to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Analysis: Is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez broken?
Adrian Martinez came to Kansas State from Nebraska where he was known for making big plays and big mistakes. He's doing neither of those for the Wildcats.
Late Kick: Clemson will overwhelm Wake Forest in week 4
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 4 matchup between Clemson and Wake Forest.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says
Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
Top-150 recruit Justin McBride cuts list to 3, sets commitment date
Dallas (Texas) Plano three-star recruit Justin McBride tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Wednesday, September 21st. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound power forward is choosing between three schools: Arizona State, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. Kansas State, Santa Clara, and VCU were previously considered. He also received offers from Kansas,...
Cal's offense poses different type of challenge
Arizona has a different challenge this week when the Wildcats travel to California to play the Golden Bears. Two weeks ago, Arizona played against a Mississippi State team that spreads the field and uses the passing game as much as anybody. Last week, the Wildcats faced a unique power run...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five things to know about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights ahead of Iowa's Big Ten opener
Big Ten play kicks off for Iowa on Saturday as the Hawkeyes will go to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Iowa is off to a 2-1 start to the 2022 season with wins over South Dakota State and Nevada and the loss to Iowa State. Rutgers is 3-0 with wins over Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The wins on the road against Boston College and Temple came by a total of three points.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
LSU-Auburn a nighttime kickoff
LSU (2-1) knocked off Mississippi State, 31-16, with another fourth quarter comeback directed by Tiger signal caller Jayden Daniels. Penn State, meanwhile, marched into Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday and delivered a hard blow to Bryan Harsin’s Tigers in a 41-12 loss. Before LSU heads to the Plains, the Tigers step...
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 18, CB Cormani McClain
With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 18 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, a Five-Star Plus+ recruit. He jumped from No. 19 in the previous ranking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News
A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
NFL・
247Sports
Late Kick: Texas A&M fans "knocked it out of the park" with environment against Miami
Following a tough week to say the least around the A&M program that featured plenty of conversations surrounding Jimbo Fisher, his play calling and having to suspend four true freshmen, Texas A&M bounced back with a 17-9 victory over Miami. In front of a primetime audience on ESPN, Kyle Field...
247Sports
Nebraska coaching candidates: Media reacts to Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien as potential options
Nebraska's coaching search has entered its second week and three candidates have reportedly been pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State's Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
Comments / 0