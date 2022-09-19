ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
On3.com

Top-150 recruit Justin McBride cuts list to 3, sets commitment date

Dallas (Texas) Plano three-star recruit Justin McBride tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Wednesday, September 21st. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound power forward is choosing between three schools: Arizona State, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. Kansas State, Santa Clara, and VCU were previously considered. He also received offers from Kansas,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cal's offense poses different type of challenge

Arizona has a different challenge this week when the Wildcats travel to California to play the Golden Bears. Two weeks ago, Arizona played against a Mississippi State team that spreads the field and uses the passing game as much as anybody. Last week, the Wildcats faced a unique power run...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Five things to know about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights ahead of Iowa's Big Ten opener

Big Ten play kicks off for Iowa on Saturday as the Hawkeyes will go to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Iowa is off to a 2-1 start to the 2022 season with wins over South Dakota State and Nevada and the loss to Iowa State. Rutgers is 3-0 with wins over Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The wins on the road against Boston College and Temple came by a total of three points.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

LSU-Auburn a nighttime kickoff

LSU (2-1) knocked off Mississippi State, 31-16, with another fourth quarter comeback directed by Tiger signal caller Jayden Daniels. Penn State, meanwhile, marched into Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday and delivered a hard blow to Bryan Harsin’s Tigers in a 41-12 loss. Before LSU heads to the Plains, the Tigers step...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 18, CB Cormani McClain

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 18 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, a Five-Star Plus+ recruit. He jumped from No. 19 in the previous ranking.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News

A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
NFL
247Sports

Nebraska coaching candidates: Media reacts to Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien as potential options

Nebraska's coaching search has entered its second week and three candidates have reportedly been pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State's Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
LINCOLN, NE

