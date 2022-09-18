Read full article on original website
Russian state-media stars pushing Putin's official war narrative have been exempted from fighting in Ukraine
Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that state-approved journalists won't be drafted Putin's latest enlistment, along with IT workers and bankers.
‘The Most Successful Extremist Group in the Digital Age’
With its leadership in jail or facing charges after Jan. 6, many wrote the Proud Boys off. But that’s a dangerous mistake, according to a new book on the extremist group.
Desi Lydic Soars As A DeSantis-Dissing Flight Attendant Aboard A Migrant Plane
"The Daily Show" correspondent told the passengers in the spoof that the crew would come around "to offer you jobs that don't exist."
Australia climate inaction violated Torres Strait Islanders' rights, UN says
GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A United Nations committee found on Friday that Australia had violated the human rights of a group of islanders off its north coast by failing to adequately protect them from the impacts of climate change, such as by cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv condemns ‘propaganda show’ as ‘voting’ begins in occupied areas – live
Voting in four regions under Moscow’s control has begun
Rouble surges, stocks fall as Russia holds Ukraine referendums
Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to new multi-week highs on Friday while stocks fell in volatile trade as Moscow mobilises some 300,000 extra troops for the conflict in Ukraine.
