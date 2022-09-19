ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

08-41-45-50-54, Cash Ball: 4

(eight, forty-one, forty-five, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)

